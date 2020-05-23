All apartments in Munroe Falls
Last updated May 23 2020 at 12:42 AM

210 N. Main St-A-2C

210 N Main St · (330) 687-7530
Location

210 N Main St, Munroe Falls, OH 44262

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$885

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious three bedroom apartment located in River Knolls Building A. The apartment features a semi open floor plan. In addition to three bedrooms, a kitchen, and a living area, the apartment contains 1.5 bathrooms, a master walk in closet, and a balcony. Laundry facilities on site. A fabulous location for your new home.

Conveniently located a five minute walk away from a variety of shopping, dining and parks in Stow and Monroe Falls. Nearby schools include Riverview Elementary School, Kimpton Middle School, and Stow-Monroe Falls High School.
River Knolls is a charming Tudor style apartment complex that features spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments. River Knolls is ideally situated on Main Street in beautiful Monroe Falls. Conveniently located a five minute walk away from a variety of shopping, dining and parks in Stow and Monroe Falls. Nearby schools include Riverview Elementary School, Kimpton Middle School, and Stow-Monroe Falls High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 N. Main St-A-2C have any available units?
210 N. Main St-A-2C has a unit available for $885 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 210 N. Main St-A-2C have?
Some of 210 N. Main St-A-2C's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 N. Main St-A-2C currently offering any rent specials?
210 N. Main St-A-2C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 N. Main St-A-2C pet-friendly?
No, 210 N. Main St-A-2C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Munroe Falls.
Does 210 N. Main St-A-2C offer parking?
Yes, 210 N. Main St-A-2C does offer parking.
Does 210 N. Main St-A-2C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 N. Main St-A-2C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 N. Main St-A-2C have a pool?
No, 210 N. Main St-A-2C does not have a pool.
Does 210 N. Main St-A-2C have accessible units?
No, 210 N. Main St-A-2C does not have accessible units.
Does 210 N. Main St-A-2C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 N. Main St-A-2C has units with dishwashers.
Does 210 N. Main St-A-2C have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 210 N. Main St-A-2C has units with air conditioning.
