210 N. Main St-A-2C

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Spacious three bedroom apartment located in River Knolls Building A. The apartment features a semi open floor plan. In addition to three bedrooms, a kitchen, and a living area, the apartment contains 1.5 bathrooms, a master walk in closet, and a balcony. Laundry facilities on site. A fabulous location for your new home.



Conveniently located a five minute walk away from a variety of shopping, dining and parks in Stow and Monroe Falls. Nearby schools include Riverview Elementary School, Kimpton Middle School, and Stow-Monroe Falls High School.

