Apartment List
/
OH
/
moreland hills
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:28 AM

132 Apartments for rent in Moreland Hills, OH with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Moreland Hills apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or wit... Read Guide >

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
55 Farwood Dr
55 Farwood Drive, Moreland Hills, OH
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
4200 sqft
Available 08/01/20 High-End 4br Home on 2.3 acres - Property Id: 133984 *Possibility for rent or purchase* High-end FULLY renovated 4br/4bath home on 2.
Results within 1 mile of Moreland Hills

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
5497 Clarendon Dr
5497 Clarendon Drive, Solon, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2978 sqft
Located in desirable North Solon Clarendon Estates neighborhood.

1 of 8

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
355 Solon Rd. Unit 405
355 Solon Road, Chagrin Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
$775
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Chagrin Falls Condo for rent - Nice 1 bdrm condo unit across from park and Chagrin River. Walking distance to Chagrin Falls downtown. Heat, water and cable are included. Garage is available for additional $20 a month.
Results within 5 miles of Moreland Hills
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
11 Units Available
Solon Club Apartments
26463 Solon Rd, Oakwood, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$845
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
700 sqft
Homes feature update appliances and plush carpeting. Community highlights include a picnic area, theater room, and fitness center. Close to Hawthorne Valley Country Club. Minutes from I-271 and I-480.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
47 Units Available
Easthaven at the Village
26900 Amhearst Cir, Beachwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,305
998 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,645
1600 sqft
Modern and luxurious apartments with cathedral ceilings, a fireplace, and walk-in closets. Close to I-271. Community includes a tennis court, sauna, pool, and children's playground. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
12 Units Available
Liberty Hill
Liberty Hill Apartments
32450 Cromwell Dr, Solon, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,110
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community located off Som Center Road in Solon. Located in an award-winning school district. Pet-friendly apartments with air conditioning, dishwashers, and oversized closets. Residents have access to pool, business center, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
27 Units Available
Mayfield Heights
Coppertree Apartments
1414 Som Center Rd, Mayfield Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$820
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1379 sqft
Large community featuring newly upgraded units with air conditioning. Right off I-271 near Gates Mills Place and Mayfield Heights City Park. Community amenities include pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
$
41 Units Available
Four Seasons
26600 George Zeiger Dr, Beachwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,275
1080 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1574 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
2022 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes nestled in a landscaped, gated community. Interiors feature spacious closets, in-unit laundry and floor-to-ceiling windows, while the community features a zero-entry pool, a fire pit and a heated garage.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
7 Units Available
Mayfield Heights
Pepperwood Townhomes & Gardens
1432 Golden Gate Blvd, Mayfield Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$810
533 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1000 sqft
Units feature exposed brick walls, newly updated suites and walkout patios. There's also a picnic area, garage parking, party room and heated pool. The Eastgate Shopping Center and Hillcrest Hospital are nearby.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
38 Units Available
Mayfield Heights
Arbor Court
6500 Maplewood Rd, Mayfield Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$849
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
863 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1125 sqft
Shady comfort in a friendly community. Situated in charming Mayfield Heights, Arbor Court offers the ideal combination of comfort, convenience and affordability.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
4 Units Available
Mayfield Heights
Wynwood Apartments
6700 Larchmont Dr, Mayfield Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$889
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
900 sqft
Welcome Home\nThese luxurious garden apartments come with every modern amenity. Wynwood Apartments is conveniently located near the areas best shopping and finest restaurants.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Woodmere
Chagrin Place Apartments
3441 West Brainard Rd, Woodmere, OH
1 Bedroom
$585
442 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Chagrin Place Apartments in Woodmere, OH. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location right down the street from Eton Center where there is shopping and dining choices.

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
5477 Liberty Rd
5477 Liberty Road, Bentleyville, OH
6 Bedrooms
$7,500
6444 sqft
8 Bedrooms
Ask
Remarkably renovated, luxurious home, situated on 5 mostly-wooded acres, boasting almost 10,000 sf of living area, including the walkout basement.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
26101 Village Ln
26101 Village Lane, Beachwood, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1276 sqft
Neat and tidy first floor unit with easy access to back, front & garage parking! Neutral decor with corner fireplace and walk out terrace. 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths & in-suite laundry! Available July 15.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
35438 Nightshade Ln
35438 Nightshade Lane, Solon, OH
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
4060 sqft
This custom built home in the Preserves sits back on a circular driveway on almost 1 acre! The open concept design features a first floor master, 2 story white pillared entryway separates dining room, kitchen and great room which features 2 story

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Mayfield Heights
1446 Som Center Rd
1446 S.O.M. Center Road, Mayfield Heights, OH
Studio
$2,500
2200 sqft
HIGH visibility location across the street from Eastgate Mall, right on Som Center. This space is about 2000 sq. ft. Other spaces available, starting at $15/sf per year up to 5,000 sq. ft.

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Mercer
22700 Canterbury Ln
22700 Canterbury Lane, Beachwood, OH
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
4507 sqft
One year term available. Pets to be determined.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7372 Liberty Road
7372 Liberty Road, Solon, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
7372 Liberty Road Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom 1-1/2 Bath Colonial in Solon - Spacious 4 bedroom 1-1/2 Bath with basement. Fireplace in spacious family room, dine in kitchen to walk out to 3 season room.

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Huntington
6437 Woodbury Dr
6437 Woodbury Drive, Solon, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1604 sqft
Enjoy one floor living in this completely remodeled luxury ranch. The house is located in one of the best neighborhoods in Solon with the best school district in the US.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Mercer
22650 Westchester Rd
22650 Westchester Road, Shaker Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2067 sqft
Max Norcross Designed Home. Renovated Cottage Style Home. 4 Bedrooms, 2 full & 1 half Baths, Family Room on 1st, Finished Rec Room in Basement w/Wet Bar, Glass Block Windows.

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
28199 Harvard Rd
28199 Harvard Road, Orange, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1886 sqft
Beautiful rental opportunity just minutes from Pinecrest in Orange Village.

1 of 37

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
24525 Randolph
24525 Randolph Road, Bedford Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1170 sqft
24525 Randolph, Bedford Heights - Attractive 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath Ranch with 2 car attached garage, sliding glass door opening to large rear porch and spacious backyard. (RLNE3564300)

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
24110 Cedar Rd
24110 Cedar Road, Beachwood, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1840 sqft
Beautifully designed cape cod with a beautiful first and second floor, finished basement with bar in the basement, enclosed sun room porch, with spacious back yard and nice party sized back deck.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2527 Green Rd
2527 South Green Road, Beachwood, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1600 sqft
Location, location, location. Beautiful updated Ranch home in prime Beachwood area. This home features gleaming hardwood floors, 4 bedrooms, 2 full updated baths (including en-suite in Master).
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Moreland Hills, OH

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Moreland Hills apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OH
Stow, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OH
Kent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHLorain, OHFairlawn, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Kent State University at KentCase Western Reserve University
Cleveland State UniversityThe College of Wooster
University of Akron Main Campus