All apartments in Moraine
Home
/
Moraine, OH
/
3309 Shorelands Rd,
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:40 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3309 Shorelands Rd,
3309 Shorelands Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
3309 Shorelands Road, Moraine, OH 45439
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
For Rent- $899.00 Updated 3 bedroom ranch, with an large yard. Barn doors throughout; Washer and dryer included.
Non Smoking, Pets okay with fee. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible to maintain the yard. Window AC.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3309 Shorelands Rd, have any available units?
3309 Shorelands Rd, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Moraine, OH
.
What amenities does 3309 Shorelands Rd, have?
Some of 3309 Shorelands Rd,'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3309 Shorelands Rd, currently offering any rent specials?
3309 Shorelands Rd, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3309 Shorelands Rd, pet-friendly?
Yes, 3309 Shorelands Rd, is pet friendly.
Does 3309 Shorelands Rd, offer parking?
No, 3309 Shorelands Rd, does not offer parking.
Does 3309 Shorelands Rd, have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3309 Shorelands Rd, offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3309 Shorelands Rd, have a pool?
No, 3309 Shorelands Rd, does not have a pool.
Does 3309 Shorelands Rd, have accessible units?
No, 3309 Shorelands Rd, does not have accessible units.
Does 3309 Shorelands Rd, have units with dishwashers?
No, 3309 Shorelands Rd, does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3309 Shorelands Rd, have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3309 Shorelands Rd, has units with air conditioning.
