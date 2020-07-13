3309 Shorelands Rd,

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

For Rent- $899.00 Updated 3 bedroom ranch, with an large yard. Barn doors throughout; Washer and dryer included.



Non Smoking, Pets okay with fee. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible to maintain the yard. Window AC.