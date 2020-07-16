Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Montgomery County
Find more places like 270 E Nottingham Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Montgomery County, OH
/
270 E Nottingham Rd
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
270 E Nottingham Rd
270 East Nottingham Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
270 East Nottingham Road, Montgomery County, OH 45405
Amenities
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move in Ready!
(RLNE5298552)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 270 E Nottingham Rd have any available units?
270 E Nottingham Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Montgomery County, OH
.
What amenities does 270 E Nottingham Rd have?
Some of 270 E Nottingham Rd's amenities include pet friendly, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 270 E Nottingham Rd currently offering any rent specials?
270 E Nottingham Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 270 E Nottingham Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 270 E Nottingham Rd is pet friendly.
Does 270 E Nottingham Rd offer parking?
No, 270 E Nottingham Rd does not offer parking.
Does 270 E Nottingham Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 270 E Nottingham Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 270 E Nottingham Rd have a pool?
No, 270 E Nottingham Rd does not have a pool.
Does 270 E Nottingham Rd have accessible units?
No, 270 E Nottingham Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 270 E Nottingham Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 270 E Nottingham Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 270 E Nottingham Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 270 E Nottingham Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Austin Springs
2991 Austin Springs Rd
Miamisburg, OH 45342
Washington Place
8801 Motter Ln
Miamisburg, OH 45342
Gateway At The Greene
3313 East Stroop Road
Kettering, OH 45440
Amhurst Apartments
4151 Amston Drive
Dayton, OH 45424
Allure Apartments
350 Arden Way
Centerville, OH 45459
Normandy Club
7677 Tours Ln
Centerville, OH 45459
Stonehenge Apartments
3 Harshman Street
Dayton, OH 45403
Rivers Edge
4346 Riverside Dr
Dayton, OH 45405
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cincinnati, OH
Dayton, OH
Beavercreek, OH
Middletown, OH
Mason, OH
Fairfield, OH
Hamilton, OH
Springfield, OH
Miamisburg, OH
Fairborn, OH
Kettering, OH
Oxford, OH
Covington, KY
Lebanon, OH
West Carrollton, OH
Huber Heights, OH
Blue Ash, OH
Loveland, OH
Trotwood, OH
Springboro, OH
Franklin, OH
Tipp City, OH
Trenton, OH
Troy, OH
Monroe, OH
Greenville, OH
Four Bridges, OH
South Lebanon, OH
Beckett Ridge, OH
Forest Park, OH
Sharonville, OH
New Burlington, OH
Woodlawn, OH
Northgate, OH
Sidney, OH
Richmond, IN
Apartments Near Colleges
Cincinnati State Technical and Community College
University of Cincinnati-Main Campus
University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College
University of Dayton
Union Institute & University