2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:48 PM
51 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Monroe, OH
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
142 Overbrook Drive
142 Overbrook Drive, Monroe, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1100 sqft
Short Term fully furnished rental home / Corporate housing - Easy and relaxing! Our low maintenance attached home is a great convenient location to explore local breweries or see Cincinnati and Dayton.
Results within 1 mile of Monroe
Last updated June 12 at 06:11pm
New England Heights
4 Units Available
Maple Oaks Townhomes
2743 El Camino Dr, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
930 sqft
Welcome home to Maple Oaks! Our beautiful community is centrally located, thoughtfully designed, and impeccably maintained.
Results within 5 miles of Monroe
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
36 Units Available
Springs at Liberty Township
7181 Liberty Centre Dr, Wetherington, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1119 sqft
Springs at Liberty Township are luxury, pet-friendly apartments with all the upgrades: wood-look flooring, granite countertops, thoughtful floor plans and stainless kitchen appliances. Complex is convenient to I-75.
Last updated June 12 at 03:31pm
8 Units Available
Mason Grand
5550 Club Park Drive, Mason, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1179 sqft
This modern community features a fitness studio, covered parking, and a resort-style hot tub. Near U.S.-127 and Hyatt Place Lansing Towne Center. Fantastic views. Homes include a balcony or patio, energy-efficient appliances and washers/dryers.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
Kingsgate Village
7921 Cox Road Apt 3, Olde West Chester, OH
2 Bedrooms
$999
900 sqft
A modern community with beautiful landscaping. Apartments feature an updated kitchen, spacious interiors, and a modern feel. On-site picnic area with a grill, pool with sundeck, and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Last updated June 12 at 06:49pm
Barbara Park
19 Units Available
Kensington Ridge
710 Kensington Ct, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$675
905 sqft
Surrounded by 17 acres of towering trees and lush, green landscaping, Kensington Ridge is nestled in a secluded, yet centrally located residential area of Middletown.
Last updated June 12 at 06:43pm
University
8 Units Available
Chimney Hill Apartments
967 Park Ln, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
1086 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Chimney Hill Apartments in Middletown. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Thorny Acres-Burnham Woods
9 Units Available
Village East
3530 Village Dr, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$825
926 sqft
Spacious apartments with easy access to I-75. Air-conditioned units. Walk-in closets and fireplace. Extra storage. Community is pet-friendly with pool and courtyard, and 24-hour maintenance is available.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
Palmera Apartments
6965 Palmera Dr, Mason, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1236 sqft
Near area grocery stores, entertainment, and schools. Apartments feature climate-controlled, secured buildings, wood-grain floors, and chef-ready kitchens. On-site resort-like pool, cyber cafe, and coffee bar. Near I-75 and I-71.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Four Bridges
29 Units Available
Four Bridges
6800 Saint Andrews Cross, Four Bridges, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1199 sqft
Enjoy automatic Four Bridges Country Club membership with your residence at Four Bridges Apartments. Family-friendly apartments offer classic styling and luxury amenities, next to the golf course and peaceful pond.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Wetherington
24 Units Available
Liberty Center
7560 Blake Street, Liberty Center, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1041 sqft
Luxury apartments at Liberty Center boast porcelain wood flooring, quartz counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and tiled showers. Services include concierge and 24-hr security, in-house wellness program and secured parking. Commuters benefit from the nearby I-75.
Last updated January 14 at 12:10pm
1 Unit Available
Lebanon West Apartments
108 Rough Way, Lebanon, OH
2 Bedrooms
$985
1200 sqft
2BR 2BA - No Pets Allowed (RLNE2833368)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Prospect
1 Unit Available
1100 Grove Street
1100 Grove Street, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
924 sqft
Large kitchen with pantry! - Now available is this cute one-story single family home. It includes 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, living room, large kitchen with pantry, dining room, cellar, and washer/dryer hook-up. Ornamental fireplace. Driveway parking.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Barbara Park
1 Unit Available
1602 Florence Street,
1602 Florence Street, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$745
672 sqft
1602 Florence Street, Available 07/03/20 1602 Florence St 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Stop by our cute and cozy, recently renovated 2BR/1BA ranch home located in Middletown close to everything! This home has laminate flooring, updated
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sherman
1 Unit Available
801 Waite Street,
801 Waite Street, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$695
1112 sqft
801 Waite Street, Available 06/26/20 801 Waite St 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Stop out to view this spacious, newly remodeled 2BR/1BA two story Middletown home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Dixie Heights
1 Unit Available
4008 Jewell Avenue,
4008 Jewell Street, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
996 sqft
4008 Jewell Avenue, Available 07/03/20 4008 Jewell Ave 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** This recently renovated cute and cozy 2BR/1BA cape-cod style home located in Middletown has an updated kitchen, dishwasher, disposal, range hood, hardwood
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
Dixie Heights
1 Unit Available
3510 Glencoe Avenue
3510 Glencoe Street, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
780 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED: spacious, updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in Middletown. Tenant pays all utilities; we bill water & trash to you in addition to rent. Pets are permitted - fees and conditions apply.
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Greenfields
1 Unit Available
1900 Aaron Dr. - 1930-E
1900 Aaron Drive, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$675
819 sqft
Carpet Upstairs , Wood Downstairs
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
5204 Franklin Park Drive
5204 Franklin Park Street, Mason, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Three Levels Town House, with Attached Garage. Two Master Bedrooms. First Floor with Formal Living and Dinning Room with walk out to Balcony. Wooded View. Close to Down Town Mason and Parks. No Pets. Agent Owner
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
South Middletown
1 Unit Available
807 Fourteenth Avenue,
807 14th Avenue, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$695
1103 sqft
807 14th Ave 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - Apply today for our recently renovated 2BR/1BA home for rent in Middletown, Ohio.
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Douglass
1 Unit Available
604 Sixteenth Avenue
604 16th Avenue, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
1036 sqft
Completely renovated Townhouses located close to downtown Middletown, The Miami River Bike Trail and centrally located. This home is a very spacious two bedroom with large bathroom, dining room, living room, kitchen and basement.
Last updated September 28 at 11:06am
South Middletown
1 Unit Available
219 S. Main St 1C
219 S Main St, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$795
1150 sqft
Unique 2 Bed in Historic Multi-family - Property Id: 99545 OPEN HOUSE Sunday, Sept 15, @ 11am Winchester House - Unique 3 story Italianate Circa 1878. Multi-Family located in Middletown Historical Area. Property has been meticulously maintained.
Results within 10 miles of Monroe
Last updated June 12 at 06:45pm
14 Units Available
The Grandstone
6022 Deerfield Blvd, Mason, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1176 sqft
A resort-style community in a walkabout area near Mason. On-site amenities include a large swimming pool, gourmet outdoor kitchen and a fire pit. Updated interiors, plush amenities, and an exercise and fitness area provided.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
30 Units Available
Camelot East
1400 Sherwood Dr, Fairfield, OH
2 Bedrooms
$866
956 sqft
Newly renovated units with one, two or three bedrooms. Black appliances, hardwood plank flooring, wood-burning fireplaces and breakfast bars. Short drive to shopping, dining and Jungle Jim's International Market.