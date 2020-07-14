Sign Up
Home
/
Monfort Heights, OH
/
3537 Epley Lane - 5
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:02 PM
Check Availability
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3537 Epley Lane - 5
3537 Epley Lane
·
(513) 739-3375
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
3537 Epley Lane, Monfort Heights, OH 45247
Monfort Heights
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium
2 Bedrooms
Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now
$875
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 3537 Epley Lane - 5 have any available units?
3537 Epley Lane - 5 has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3537 Epley Lane - 5 have?
Some of 3537 Epley Lane - 5's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3537 Epley Lane - 5 currently offering any rent specials?
3537 Epley Lane - 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3537 Epley Lane - 5 pet-friendly?
No, 3537 Epley Lane - 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Monfort Heights
.
Does 3537 Epley Lane - 5 offer parking?
Yes, 3537 Epley Lane - 5 offers parking.
Does 3537 Epley Lane - 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3537 Epley Lane - 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3537 Epley Lane - 5 have a pool?
No, 3537 Epley Lane - 5 does not have a pool.
Does 3537 Epley Lane - 5 have accessible units?
No, 3537 Epley Lane - 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 3537 Epley Lane - 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3537 Epley Lane - 5 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3537 Epley Lane - 5 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3537 Epley Lane - 5 has units with air conditioning.
