3537 Epley Lane - 5.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:02 PM

3537 Epley Lane - 5

3537 Epley Lane · (513) 739-3375
Location

3537 Epley Lane, Monfort Heights, OH 45247
Monfort Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$875

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3537 Epley Lane - 5 have any available units?
3537 Epley Lane - 5 has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3537 Epley Lane - 5 have?
Some of 3537 Epley Lane - 5's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3537 Epley Lane - 5 currently offering any rent specials?
3537 Epley Lane - 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3537 Epley Lane - 5 pet-friendly?
No, 3537 Epley Lane - 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monfort Heights.
Does 3537 Epley Lane - 5 offer parking?
Yes, 3537 Epley Lane - 5 offers parking.
Does 3537 Epley Lane - 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3537 Epley Lane - 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3537 Epley Lane - 5 have a pool?
No, 3537 Epley Lane - 5 does not have a pool.
Does 3537 Epley Lane - 5 have accessible units?
No, 3537 Epley Lane - 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 3537 Epley Lane - 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3537 Epley Lane - 5 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3537 Epley Lane - 5 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3537 Epley Lane - 5 has units with air conditioning.

