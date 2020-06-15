All apartments in Mineral Ridge
3621 Main St A
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

3621 Main St A

3621 South Main Street · (727) 291-8088
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3621 South Main Street, Mineral Ridge, OH 44440

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A · Avail. now

$518

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
$518 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 296567

3621 Main Street, Mineral Ridge, OH 44440
1434 sq feet. (lot size 0.33 acre)
Bedroom 4 Bath 2 Carport

Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent with the added benefit of homeownership.
No Banks, No Credit.
Low Down Payment of $2,000
$518.00 Monthly payments plus taxes and insurance. (Less than local rents.)
Sale Price $49,000.00

This property is being offered on an Owner Financed 20 year Contract for Deed with NO Balloon payment or prepayment penalty!
In order to qualify, you must have verifiable income greater than 4 times the monthly payment and a clean rental history for starters.
The monthly payment shown does not include taxes and insurance.
Property is sold in AS-IS condition to serious buyers who inspect the property thoroughly.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296567
Property Id 296567

(RLNE5841709)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3621 Main St A have any available units?
3621 Main St A has a unit available for $518 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3621 Main St A have?
Some of 3621 Main St A's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3621 Main St A currently offering any rent specials?
3621 Main St A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3621 Main St A pet-friendly?
Yes, 3621 Main St A is pet friendly.
Does 3621 Main St A offer parking?
Yes, 3621 Main St A does offer parking.
Does 3621 Main St A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3621 Main St A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3621 Main St A have a pool?
No, 3621 Main St A does not have a pool.
Does 3621 Main St A have accessible units?
No, 3621 Main St A does not have accessible units.
Does 3621 Main St A have units with dishwashers?
No, 3621 Main St A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3621 Main St A have units with air conditioning?
No, 3621 Main St A does not have units with air conditioning.
