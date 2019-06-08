Rent Calculator
Home
/
Millersport, OH
/
2627 E Park St
Last updated June 8 2019 at 10:54 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2627 E Park St
2627 Park St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2627 Park St, Millersport, OH 43046
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4807088)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2627 E Park St have any available units?
2627 E Park St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Millersport, OH
.
Is 2627 E Park St currently offering any rent specials?
2627 E Park St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2627 E Park St pet-friendly?
No, 2627 E Park St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Millersport
.
Does 2627 E Park St offer parking?
No, 2627 E Park St does not offer parking.
Does 2627 E Park St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2627 E Park St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2627 E Park St have a pool?
No, 2627 E Park St does not have a pool.
Does 2627 E Park St have accessible units?
No, 2627 E Park St does not have accessible units.
Does 2627 E Park St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2627 E Park St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2627 E Park St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2627 E Park St does not have units with air conditioning.
