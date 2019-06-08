All apartments in Millersport
Find more places like 2627 E Park St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Millersport, OH
/
2627 E Park St
Last updated June 8 2019 at 10:54 AM

2627 E Park St

2627 Park St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2627 Park St, Millersport, OH 43046

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4807088)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2627 E Park St have any available units?
2627 E Park St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Millersport, OH.
Is 2627 E Park St currently offering any rent specials?
2627 E Park St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2627 E Park St pet-friendly?
No, 2627 E Park St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Millersport.
Does 2627 E Park St offer parking?
No, 2627 E Park St does not offer parking.
Does 2627 E Park St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2627 E Park St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2627 E Park St have a pool?
No, 2627 E Park St does not have a pool.
Does 2627 E Park St have accessible units?
No, 2627 E Park St does not have accessible units.
Does 2627 E Park St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2627 E Park St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2627 E Park St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2627 E Park St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OHWorthington, OHZanesville, OHCanal Winchester, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OH
Powell, OHGroveport, OHJohnstown, OHBlacklick Estates, OHSunbury, OHUpper Arlington, OHLincoln Village, OHAthens, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus