1101 Edgecombe Drive #5

Wonderful one bed unit in Milford OH.



This updated unit has been renovated in the recent past and has an upgraded kitchen, newer fixtures, newer windows.



Located with easy access to 275 as well as the downtown Milford, this apartment provides an excellent location and access to the many jobs in Milford and Eastern Cincinnati region.



Laundry on site, updated unit. Unit offers a lot of space for a one bed unit. Walk in closet in the bedroom. Large rooms, open floor plan.



Pet Friendly.



This will rent quickly so please inquire within.

UNIT FEATURES

Air conditioning, Cable ready, Heat - electric, Laundry room / hookups, Oven / range, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator, Walk-in closets

Located on Edgecombe Drive off SR 28. Easy access to 275 and Old Milford. Close proximity to Kroger, Target, Movie Theater and the job centers in the Milford and East Side Cincinnati area.