1101 Edgecombe Drive #5
Last updated April 22 2020 at 8:48 AM

1101 Edgecombe Drive #5

1101 Edgecombe Drive · (513) 206-9873
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1101 Edgecombe Drive, Milford, OH 45150
Milford

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$680

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
media room
Wonderful one bed unit in Milford OH.

This updated unit has been renovated in the recent past and has an upgraded kitchen, newer fixtures, newer windows.

Located with easy access to 275 as well as the downtown Milford, this apartment provides an excellent location and access to the many jobs in Milford and Eastern Cincinnati region.

Laundry on site, updated unit. Unit offers a lot of space for a one bed unit. Walk in closet in the bedroom. Large rooms, open floor plan.

Pet Friendly.

This will rent quickly so please inquire within.
UNIT FEATURES
Air conditioning, Cable ready, Heat - electric, Laundry room / hookups, Oven / range, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator, Walk-in closets
Located on Edgecombe Drive off SR 28. Easy access to 275 and Old Milford. Close proximity to Kroger, Target, Movie Theater and the job centers in the Milford and East Side Cincinnati area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 Edgecombe Drive #5 have any available units?
1101 Edgecombe Drive #5 has a unit available for $680 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1101 Edgecombe Drive #5 have?
Some of 1101 Edgecombe Drive #5's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 Edgecombe Drive #5 currently offering any rent specials?
1101 Edgecombe Drive #5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 Edgecombe Drive #5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1101 Edgecombe Drive #5 is pet friendly.
Does 1101 Edgecombe Drive #5 offer parking?
Yes, 1101 Edgecombe Drive #5 does offer parking.
Does 1101 Edgecombe Drive #5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1101 Edgecombe Drive #5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 Edgecombe Drive #5 have a pool?
No, 1101 Edgecombe Drive #5 does not have a pool.
Does 1101 Edgecombe Drive #5 have accessible units?
No, 1101 Edgecombe Drive #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 Edgecombe Drive #5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1101 Edgecombe Drive #5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1101 Edgecombe Drive #5 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1101 Edgecombe Drive #5 has units with air conditioning.
