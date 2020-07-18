All apartments in Middletown
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:05 PM

3753 Lacy Court

3753 Lacy Court · No Longer Available
Location

3753 Lacy Court, Middletown, OH 45044
Greenfields

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3753 Lacy Court have any available units?
3753 Lacy Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Middletown, OH.
How much is rent in Middletown, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Middletown Rent Report.
Is 3753 Lacy Court currently offering any rent specials?
3753 Lacy Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3753 Lacy Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3753 Lacy Court is pet friendly.
Does 3753 Lacy Court offer parking?
No, 3753 Lacy Court does not offer parking.
Does 3753 Lacy Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3753 Lacy Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3753 Lacy Court have a pool?
No, 3753 Lacy Court does not have a pool.
Does 3753 Lacy Court have accessible units?
No, 3753 Lacy Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3753 Lacy Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3753 Lacy Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3753 Lacy Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3753 Lacy Court does not have units with air conditioning.
