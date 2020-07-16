All apartments in Middletown
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

2207 Sherman Avenue,

2207 Sherman Avenue · (513) 737-2640
Location

2207 Sherman Avenue, Middletown, OH 45044
Highlands

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2207 Sherman Avenue, · Avail. Jul 31

$795

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 692 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
2207 Sherman Avenue, Available 07/31/20 2207 Sherman 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Don't miss our Recently Renovated 2BR/1BA home located in Middletown. This home has an updated eat-in kitchen, dishwasher, updated bathroom, tile, hardwood, and laminate flooring, w/d hookup, off street parking, 1 car detached garage, and a patio. Don't miss viewing your new home! Visit our website at BRents.com to apply.
**Appliances are not included, but can be for an additional cost.**
**Deposit Pending**

(RLNE2675400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2207 Sherman Avenue, have any available units?
2207 Sherman Avenue, has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Middletown, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Middletown Rent Report.
What amenities does 2207 Sherman Avenue, have?
Some of 2207 Sherman Avenue,'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2207 Sherman Avenue, currently offering any rent specials?
2207 Sherman Avenue, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2207 Sherman Avenue, pet-friendly?
Yes, 2207 Sherman Avenue, is pet friendly.
Does 2207 Sherman Avenue, offer parking?
Yes, 2207 Sherman Avenue, offers parking.
Does 2207 Sherman Avenue, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2207 Sherman Avenue, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2207 Sherman Avenue, have a pool?
No, 2207 Sherman Avenue, does not have a pool.
Does 2207 Sherman Avenue, have accessible units?
No, 2207 Sherman Avenue, does not have accessible units.
Does 2207 Sherman Avenue, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2207 Sherman Avenue, has units with dishwashers.
