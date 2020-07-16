Amenities

2207 Sherman Avenue, Available 07/31/20 2207 Sherman 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Don't miss our Recently Renovated 2BR/1BA home located in Middletown. This home has an updated eat-in kitchen, dishwasher, updated bathroom, tile, hardwood, and laminate flooring, w/d hookup, off street parking, 1 car detached garage, and a patio. Don't miss viewing your new home! Visit our website at BRents.com to apply.

**Appliances are not included, but can be for an additional cost.**

**Deposit Pending**



