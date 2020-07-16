Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

1911 Monarch Drive, Available 07/24/20 1911 Monarch Dr 3BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Don't miss out on our Spacious 3BR/1BA home located in Middletown. This home has a 2 car attached garage, patio area, spacious bedrooms, central air, open eat in kitchen, dishwasher, carpeted flooring, W/D hook-up, vaulted ceilings and a yard. If you snooze, you'll lose!! Visit us at BBRents.com

**Appliances are not included, but can be for an additional cost.**

**Section 8 Accepted**

**Deposit Pending**



