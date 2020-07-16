All apartments in Middletown
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

1911 Monarch Drive,

1911 Monarch Drive · (513) 737-2640
Location

1911 Monarch Drive, Middletown, OH 45044
Greenfields

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1911 Monarch Drive, · Avail. Jul 24

$1,025

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1240 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
1911 Monarch Drive, Available 07/24/20 1911 Monarch Dr 3BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Don't miss out on our Spacious 3BR/1BA home located in Middletown. This home has a 2 car attached garage, patio area, spacious bedrooms, central air, open eat in kitchen, dishwasher, carpeted flooring, W/D hook-up, vaulted ceilings and a yard. If you snooze, you'll lose!! Visit us at BBRents.com
**Appliances are not included, but can be for an additional cost.**
**Section 8 Accepted**
**Deposit Pending**

(RLNE4937476)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1911 Monarch Drive, have any available units?
1911 Monarch Drive, has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Middletown, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Middletown Rent Report.
What amenities does 1911 Monarch Drive, have?
Some of 1911 Monarch Drive,'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1911 Monarch Drive, currently offering any rent specials?
1911 Monarch Drive, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1911 Monarch Drive, pet-friendly?
Yes, 1911 Monarch Drive, is pet friendly.
Does 1911 Monarch Drive, offer parking?
Yes, 1911 Monarch Drive, offers parking.
Does 1911 Monarch Drive, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1911 Monarch Drive, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1911 Monarch Drive, have a pool?
No, 1911 Monarch Drive, does not have a pool.
Does 1911 Monarch Drive, have accessible units?
No, 1911 Monarch Drive, does not have accessible units.
Does 1911 Monarch Drive, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1911 Monarch Drive, has units with dishwashers.
