Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge courtyard dog park elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly accessible fire pit hot tub media room nest technology smoke-free community

The Flats at Austin Landing offers luxury studio, one-, and two-bedroom floor plans ranging from 496 square feet to 1,155 square feet. Were sure to have a floor plan to fit your lifestyle. Our apartments in Austin Landing feature a wide variety of amenities. Our residents enjoy a well-kept premise enhanced by a large courtyard with poolside grills, bark park, fitness center, media lounge, resort style swimming pool with splash lounge and deck, and a business center. As for our homes, they come with washer & dryers, sleek black appliances, large walk-in closets, granite countertops, and private patios/balconies. To add to your convenience, we also have elevators, Wi-Fi hotspots, on-site maintenance services, and a private parking garage.