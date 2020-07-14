All apartments in Miamisburg
The Flats at Austin Landing

10501 Landing Way · (513) 433-3276
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Live at Austin Landing! Our Last Upgraded One Bedroom – Save $1,200 Today!
Location

10501 Landing Way, Miamisburg, OH 45342

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

Studio

Studio-1

$1,049

Studio · 1 Bath · 496 sqft

Studio-2

$1,099

Studio · 1 Bath · 496 sqft

1.1C-1

$1,249

Studio · 1 Bath · 847 sqft

See 1+ more

1 Bedroom

1.1B-1

$1,099

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 632 sqft

1.1B-2

$1,149

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 632 sqft

0.11

$1,149

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 705 sqft

See 15+ more

2 Bedrooms

2.2A-1

$1,399

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1059 sqft

2.2A-2

$1,529

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1059 sqft

2.2C-1

$1,549

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1133 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Flats at Austin Landing.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
accessible
fire pit
hot tub
media room
nest technology
smoke-free community
The Flats at Austin Landing offers luxury studio, one-, and two-bedroom floor plans ranging from 496 square feet to 1,155 square feet. Were sure to have a floor plan to fit your lifestyle. Our apartments in Austin Landing feature a wide variety of amenities. Our residents enjoy a well-kept premise enhanced by a large courtyard with poolside grills, bark park, fitness center, media lounge, resort style swimming pool with splash lounge and deck, and a business center. As for our homes, they come with washer & dryers, sleek black appliances, large walk-in closets, granite countertops, and private patios/balconies. To add to your convenience, we also have elevators, Wi-Fi hotspots, on-site maintenance services, and a private parking garage.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Flats at Austin Landing have any available units?
The Flats at Austin Landing offers studio floorplans starting at $1,049, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,099, and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,399. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Miamisburg, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miamisburg Rent Report.
What amenities does The Flats at Austin Landing have?
Some of The Flats at Austin Landing's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Flats at Austin Landing currently offering any rent specials?
The Flats at Austin Landing is offering the following rent specials: Live at Austin Landing! Our Last Upgraded One Bedroom – Save $1,200 Today!
Is The Flats at Austin Landing pet-friendly?
Yes, The Flats at Austin Landing is pet friendly.
Does The Flats at Austin Landing offer parking?
Yes, The Flats at Austin Landing offers parking.
Does The Flats at Austin Landing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Flats at Austin Landing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Flats at Austin Landing have a pool?
Yes, The Flats at Austin Landing has a pool.
Does The Flats at Austin Landing have accessible units?
Yes, The Flats at Austin Landing has accessible units.
Does The Flats at Austin Landing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Flats at Austin Landing has units with dishwashers.
