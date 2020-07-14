All apartments in Miamisburg
Find more places like Preserve at Sagebrook.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miamisburg, OH
/
Preserve at Sagebrook
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:07 AM

Preserve at Sagebrook

3091 Sagebrook Dr · (937) 684-8146
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miamisburg
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

3091 Sagebrook Dr, Miamisburg, OH 45342

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

ONE BEDROOM ONE BATHROOM-1

$787

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

2 Bedrooms

TWO BEDROOM TWO BATH-1

$886

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1037 sqft

3 Bedrooms

THREE BEDROOM TWO BATH-1

$998

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Preserve at Sagebrook.

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
ice maker
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
clubhouse
dog grooming area
dog park
e-payments
internet access
online portal
package receiving
playground
volleyball court
WELCOME TO PRESERVE AT SAGEBROOK The ideal Miamisburg location awaits! Conveniently located, Preserve at Sagebrook Apartments for rent in Miamisburg, Ohio is nestled off of North Springboro Pike and just minutes away from great shopping, dining and entertainment at Austin Landing and Dayton Mall with easy access to Interstates 75 and 675. Choose from a selection of large one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes featuring split floor plans with plenty of closet space and newly upgraded interiors. Each floor plan includes ground floor entryways, laundry room with full-size washer/dryer, stain-resistant berber carpet and fully-equipped kitchens with EnergyStar-Rated appliances and a chef-friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, pest control $4 per month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $250 for 1 pet; $300 for 2 pets.
limit: 2
rent: $25 for 1 pet/per month; $40 for 2 pets/per month.
restrictions: Weight limit: 30 lbs each. Please contact the leasing office for fees and further details.
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Preserve at Sagebrook have any available units?
Preserve at Sagebrook offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $787, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $886, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $998. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Miamisburg, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miamisburg Rent Report.
What amenities does Preserve at Sagebrook have?
Some of Preserve at Sagebrook's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Preserve at Sagebrook currently offering any rent specials?
Preserve at Sagebrook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Preserve at Sagebrook pet-friendly?
Yes, Preserve at Sagebrook is pet friendly.
Does Preserve at Sagebrook offer parking?
Yes, Preserve at Sagebrook offers parking.
Does Preserve at Sagebrook have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Preserve at Sagebrook offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Preserve at Sagebrook have a pool?
Yes, Preserve at Sagebrook has a pool.
Does Preserve at Sagebrook have accessible units?
No, Preserve at Sagebrook does not have accessible units.
Does Preserve at Sagebrook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Preserve at Sagebrook has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Preserve at Sagebrook?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hunters Chase
2550 Steeplechase Dr
Miamisburg, OH 45342
Washington Place
8801 Motter Ln
Miamisburg, OH 45342
The Flats at Austin Landing
10501 Landing Way
Miamisburg, OH 45342
Austin Springs
2991 Austin Springs Rd
Miamisburg, OH 45342

Similar Pages

Miamisburg 1 BedroomsMiamisburg 2 Bedrooms
Miamisburg 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMiamisburg Apartments with Parking
Miamisburg Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cincinnati, OHDayton, OHMiddletown, OHBeavercreek, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OHSpringfield, OHCovington, KYFairborn, OHLebanon, OH
Kettering, OHOxford, OHWest Carrollton, OHBlue Ash, OHLoveland, OHNewport, KYMilford, OHForest Park, OHBeckett Ridge, OHErlanger, KYSpringboro, OH
Fort Thomas, KYDayton, KYForestville, OHTipp City, OHKenwood, OHBellevue, KYCold Spring, KYFort Wright, KYSouth Lebanon, OHSouthgate, KY

Apartments Near Colleges

Cincinnati State Technical and Community CollegeUniversity of Cincinnati-Main Campus
University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash CollegeUniversity of Dayton
Union Institute & University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity