Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage ice maker oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments clubhouse dog grooming area dog park e-payments internet access online portal package receiving playground volleyball court

WELCOME TO PRESERVE AT SAGEBROOK The ideal Miamisburg location awaits! Conveniently located, Preserve at Sagebrook Apartments for rent in Miamisburg, Ohio is nestled off of North Springboro Pike and just minutes away from great shopping, dining and entertainment at Austin Landing and Dayton Mall with easy access to Interstates 75 and 675. Choose from a selection of large one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes featuring split floor plans with plenty of closet space and newly upgraded interiors. Each floor plan includes ground floor entryways, laundry room with full-size washer/dryer, stain-resistant berber carpet and fully-equipped kitchens with EnergyStar-Rated appliances and a chef-friendly.