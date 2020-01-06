Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher dogs allowed garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

1521 Sycamore Commons Dr. Available 06/29/20 Two bedroom two bath Condo in Miamisburg - Call Scott 513-970-8562



This unit will be move-in ready before July 1st 2020. the place will be getting new paint and other minor repairs.



This spacious apartment includes a large living room with cathedral ceiling with open floor plan to the, kitchen, and dining room. Off the living room and dining room area is a balcony with small storage closet. There are two bedrooms, two full baths, and a walk-in closet for the master bedroom. Additional features include laundry room with washer and dryer included, gas fireplace, refrigerator, built in microwave, dishwasher, Central A/C, and Detached Garage with opener and additional storage above.



We require a Non-Refundable $35 application fee PER Adult, $975 rent, $975 deposit, NO EVICTIONS and NO EVICTION COMPLAINTS in the past 5 years, GOOD CREDIT IS A MUST (Minimum score of 600)! One adult must have a Monthly income of at least $2,925 before taxes.



*No section 8 please.



*Renter’s Insurance and utilities all in tenants name before move-in.



* HOA maintains the yard and parking area.



For more info or if you would like to schedule a viewing of the property, please call 513-970-8562



If you would like to view other properties we have available please feel free to check out our website at:

www.goldcoastrealtyco.com



(RLNE4857301)