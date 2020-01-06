All apartments in Miamisburg
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

1521 Sycamore Commons Dr.

1521 Commons Dr · (513) 970-8562
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1521 Commons Dr, Miamisburg, OH 45342

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1521 Sycamore Commons Dr. · Avail. Jun 29

$975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1212 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1521 Sycamore Commons Dr. Available 06/29/20 Two bedroom two bath Condo in Miamisburg - Call Scott 513-970-8562

This unit will be move-in ready before July 1st 2020. the place will be getting new paint and other minor repairs.

This spacious apartment includes a large living room with cathedral ceiling with open floor plan to the, kitchen, and dining room. Off the living room and dining room area is a balcony with small storage closet. There are two bedrooms, two full baths, and a walk-in closet for the master bedroom. Additional features include laundry room with washer and dryer included, gas fireplace, refrigerator, built in microwave, dishwasher, Central A/C, and Detached Garage with opener and additional storage above.

We require a Non-Refundable $35 application fee PER Adult, $975 rent, $975 deposit, NO EVICTIONS and NO EVICTION COMPLAINTS in the past 5 years, GOOD CREDIT IS A MUST (Minimum score of 600)! One adult must have a Monthly income of at least $2,925 before taxes.

*No section 8 please.

*Renter’s Insurance and utilities all in tenants name before move-in.

* HOA maintains the yard and parking area.

For more info or if you would like to schedule a viewing of the property, please call 513-970-8562

If you would like to view other properties we have available please feel free to check out our website at:
www.goldcoastrealtyco.com

(RLNE4857301)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

