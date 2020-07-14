Windsor Place Apartments

Amenities
The spacious apartment homes you will find at Windsor Place are designed for convenience and ease of living. The apartments provide all the in-suite features, amenities and quality you have come to expect in a home.
Windsor Place offers an ideal location within minutes of grocery shopping, Great Lakes Mall, dining, banks, and beachside parks. Beautifully landscaped grounds surround the architecturally flattering apartment homes, adding to the peaceful and relaxed atmosphere.
Walking distance to Mentor Beach Park nestled on the shores of Lake Erie. Enjoy the beauty of sunsets, picnics, and the water views just minutes from your home.