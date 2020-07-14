Windsor Place Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill car wash area internet access online portal package receiving

The spacious apartment homes you will find at Windsor Place are designed for convenience and ease of living. The apartments provide all the in-suite features, amenities and quality you have come to expect in a home.



Windsor Place offers an ideal location within minutes of grocery shopping, Great Lakes Mall, dining, banks, and beachside parks. Beautifully landscaped grounds surround the architecturally flattering apartment homes, adding to the peaceful and relaxed atmosphere.



Walking distance to Mentor Beach Park nestled on the shores of Lake Erie. Enjoy the beauty of sunsets, picnics, and the water views just minutes from your home.