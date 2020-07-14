All apartments in Mentor-on-the-Lake
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:57 PM

Windsor Place Apartments

5779 S Winds Dr · (218) 395-5098
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5779 S Winds Dr, Mentor-on-the-Lake, OH 44060

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5769-67 · Avail. Sep 8

$895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1090 sqft

Unit 5769-69 · Avail. Oct 16

$920

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1090 sqft

Unit 5810-117 · Avail. Sep 8

$920

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1090 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Windsor Place Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
car wash area
internet access
online portal
package receiving
The spacious apartment homes you will find at Windsor Place are designed for convenience and ease of living. The apartments provide all the in-suite features, amenities and quality you have come to expect in a home.

Windsor Place offers an ideal location within minutes of grocery shopping, Great Lakes Mall, dining, banks, and beachside parks. Beautifully landscaped grounds surround the architecturally flattering apartment homes, adding to the peaceful and relaxed atmosphere.

Walking distance to Mentor Beach Park nestled on the shores of Lake Erie. Enjoy the beauty of sunsets, picnics, and the water views just minutes from your home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300; $500; One Month's Rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Dogs must be under 35 lbs, breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Windsor Place Apartments have any available units?
Windsor Place Apartments has 3 units available starting at $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Windsor Place Apartments have?
Some of Windsor Place Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Windsor Place Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Windsor Place Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Windsor Place Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Windsor Place Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Windsor Place Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Windsor Place Apartments offers parking.
Does Windsor Place Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Windsor Place Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Windsor Place Apartments have a pool?
No, Windsor Place Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Windsor Place Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Windsor Place Apartments has accessible units.
Does Windsor Place Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Windsor Place Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Windsor Place Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Windsor Place Apartments has units with air conditioning.
