Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage clubhouse key fob access package receiving playground

Looking for room to stretch without having to stretch your pocketbook out of shape? Then make your new home at The Reserve at Lake Pointe! We offer spacious 1 and 2 bedroom suites that feature abundant closet space and much more! You'll enjoy stylish interiors that are complete with pass-through kitchens, frost-free refrigerators, disposal, central air conditioning, individual gas furnaces and on-site laundry facilities. Garage parking available. The Reserve at Lake Pointe offers a great location that puts you close to Lake Erie with convenient access to I-90 and Route 2 to Cleveland. The Reserve at Lake Pointe is also close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment and recreation. There is no doubt that when you make your new home at The Reserve at Lake Pointe, you'll enjoy everything you need for a convenient, comfortable lifestyle at a price that doesn't require sacrifice! Come home toThe Reserve at Lake Pointe today.