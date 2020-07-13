All apartments in Mentor-on-the-Lake
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Reserve at Lake Pointe

Open Now until 6pm
5980 Marine Parkway · (484) 270-6739
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5980 Marine Parkway, Mentor-on-the-Lake, OH 44060

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5980-B111 · Avail. Aug 8

$799

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Unit 5980-E123 · Avail. Aug 8

$799

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Unit 5980-F106 · Avail. Sep 8

$799

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5980-D108 · Avail. Sep 8

$889

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1020 sqft

Unit 5980-F108 · Avail. Aug 8

$889

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1020 sqft

Unit 6001-F114 · Avail. now

$889

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1020 sqft

See 18+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Reserve at Lake Pointe.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
clubhouse
key fob access
package receiving
playground
Looking for room to stretch without having to stretch your pocketbook out of shape? Then make your new home at The Reserve at Lake Pointe! We offer spacious 1 and 2 bedroom suites that feature abundant closet space and much more! You'll enjoy stylish interiors that are complete with pass-through kitchens, frost-free refrigerators, disposal, central air conditioning, individual gas furnaces and on-site laundry facilities. Garage parking available. The Reserve at Lake Pointe offers a great location that puts you close to Lake Erie with convenient access to I-90 and Route 2 to Cleveland. The Reserve at Lake Pointe is also close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment and recreation. There is no doubt that when you make your new home at The Reserve at Lake Pointe, you'll enjoy everything you need for a convenient, comfortable lifestyle at a price that doesn't require sacrifice! Come home toThe Reserve at Lake Pointe today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Trash
Application Fee: $50.00 per applicant
Deposit: $400.00 to a full months rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
Dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: 25 lbs weight limit
Cats
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Reserve at Lake Pointe have any available units?
Reserve at Lake Pointe has 30 units available starting at $799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Reserve at Lake Pointe have?
Some of Reserve at Lake Pointe's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Reserve at Lake Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
Reserve at Lake Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Reserve at Lake Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, Reserve at Lake Pointe is pet friendly.
Does Reserve at Lake Pointe offer parking?
Yes, Reserve at Lake Pointe offers parking.
Does Reserve at Lake Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
No, Reserve at Lake Pointe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Reserve at Lake Pointe have a pool?
Yes, Reserve at Lake Pointe has a pool.
Does Reserve at Lake Pointe have accessible units?
Yes, Reserve at Lake Pointe has accessible units.
Does Reserve at Lake Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Reserve at Lake Pointe has units with dishwashers.
Does Reserve at Lake Pointe have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Reserve at Lake Pointe has units with air conditioning.
