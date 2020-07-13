131 Apartments for rent in Mayfield, OH with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
6 Units Available
The Village at Mayfield
919 Aintree Park Dr, Mayfield, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Village at Mayfield Apartments for rent in Mayfield Village OH, a charming community of red brick apartment homes nestled on 18 acres of mature trees and beautifully landscaped grounds.
Results within 1 mile of Mayfield
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
27 Units Available
Mayfield Heights
Coppertree Apartments
1414 Som Center Rd, Mayfield Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$820
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1379 sqft
Large community featuring newly upgraded units with air conditioning. Right off I-271 near Gates Mills Place and Mayfield Heights City Park. Community amenities include pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
7 Units Available
Mayfield Heights
Pepperwood Townhomes & Gardens
1432 Golden Gate Blvd, Mayfield Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$810
533 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1000 sqft
Units feature exposed brick walls, newly updated suites and walkout patios. There's also a picnic area, garage parking, party room and heated pool. The Eastgate Shopping Center and Hillcrest Hospital are nearby.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
38 Units Available
Mayfield Heights
Arbor Court
6500 Maplewood Rd, Mayfield Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$849
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
863 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1125 sqft
Shady comfort in a friendly community. Situated in charming Mayfield Heights, Arbor Court offers the ideal combination of comfort, convenience and affordability.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Mayfield Heights
1446 Som Center Rd
1446 S.O.M. Center Road, Mayfield Heights, OH
Studio
$2,500
2200 sqft
HIGH visibility location across the street from Eastgate Mall, right on Som Center. This space is about 2000 sq. ft. Other spaces available, starting at $15/sf per year up to 5,000 sq. ft.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Mayfield Heights
1117 Worton Blvd
1117 Worton Boulevard, Mayfield Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1176 sqft
Lovely, light and bright 3 bedroom, 1-1/2 bath home in Mayfield Heights.
Results within 5 miles of Mayfield
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
9 Units Available
Euclid
Euclid Apartments
27181 Euclid Ave, Euclid, OH
1 Bedroom
$822
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,073
1122 sqft
At Euclid Apartments we offer affordable prices for quality living with not hidden fees. You won't find anything like it around. Our community provides clean and meticulously maintained 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartments and townhomes.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
47 Units Available
Easthaven at the Village
26900 Amhearst Cir, Beachwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,305
998 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,645
1600 sqft
Modern and luxurious apartments with cathedral ceilings, a fireplace, and walk-in closets. Close to I-271. Community includes a tennis court, sauna, pool, and children's playground. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
$
40 Units Available
Pine Ridge Apartments
2252 Par Lane, Willoughby Hills, OH
1 Bedroom
$810
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1090 sqft
This community offers unique amenities such as a movie theater, sundeck, garage parking and resident lounge. Units feature plush carpeting, renovated suites and private patios/balconies. Gully Brook Park and Manakiki Golf Course are both nearby.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
28 Units Available
University Heights
Huntington Green
2200 Milton Rd, University Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$840
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
846 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in University Heights near Legacy Village and Beachwood Place. Spacious units with well-equipped kitchens and tiled kitchens and baths. Close to several colleges and universities. Community with gym and on-site laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
$
41 Units Available
Four Seasons
26600 George Zeiger Dr, Beachwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,275
1080 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1574 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
2022 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes nestled in a landscaped, gated community. Interiors feature spacious closets, in-unit laundry and floor-to-ceiling windows, while the community features a zero-entry pool, a fire pit and a heated garage.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 08:15pm
10 Units Available
The Village at Pine Ridge
2252 Par Lane, Willoughby Hills, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,490
1136 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1826 sqft
One-, two-, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes in Willoughby Hills. Many community amenities, including heated indoor saltwater pool, children's playground, resident movie theater, and car care center.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
4 Units Available
Mayfield Heights
Wynwood Apartments
6700 Larchmont Dr, Mayfield Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$889
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
900 sqft
Welcome Home\nThese luxurious garden apartments come with every modern amenity. Wynwood Apartments is conveniently located near the areas best shopping and finest restaurants.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Woodmere
Chagrin Place Apartments
3441 West Brainard Rd, Woodmere, OH
1 Bedroom
$585
442 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Chagrin Place Apartments in Woodmere, OH. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location right down the street from Eton Center where there is shopping and dining choices.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
4482 Liberty Rd
4482 Liberty Road, South Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1050 sqft
Adorable Cape Cod. 3 bedrooms up , all with fresh paint and new carpet. Updated bathroom and kitchen , all neutral colors. The first floor has a spacious living room with a gas fireplace.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
University Heights
4461 Silsby Rd
4461 Silsby Road, University Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1584 sqft
Welcome to our charming home on beautiful tree-lined Silsby Rd. We offer an airy kitchen with a breakfast nook and fresh modern appliances. A proper dining room and spacious living room with elegant hardwood floors.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
26101 Village Ln
26101 Village Lane, Beachwood, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1276 sqft
Neat and tidy first floor unit with easy access to back, front & garage parking! Neutral decor with corner fireplace and walk out terrace. 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths & in-suite laundry! Available July 15.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1877 Temblethurst Rd
1877 Temblethurst Road, South Euclid, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1152 sqft
Sweet Cape Cod on Prime Street in South Euclid! Two bedrooms on first and two up, each floor with a full bath, totally redone! Hardwood floors, updated kitchen with adjacent dining area.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
29127 Euclid Ave
29127 Euclid Avenue, Wickliffe, OH
Studio
$1,200
1700 sqft
1700 sq ft super clean space could be office or retail, ideal for coffee shop, great parking and signage available. High Traffic count!

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Bexley Park
4104 Lambert Rd
4104 Lambert Road, South Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1494 sqft
Welcome to this wonderful brick Cape Cod filled with charm and updates a short walk to South Euclid's Bexley Park! Kitchen comes complete with appliances and granite counter tops.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1259 Churchill Rd
1259 Churchill Road, Lyndhurst, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1386 sqft
Three bedroom/two full bath home in a great neighborhood located near many amenities. Wonderful loft and/or master on the second floor with carpet throughout and surrounding wood walls.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Bexley Park
4146 Stonehaven Rd
4146 Stonehaven Road, South Euclid, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1600 sqft
Pictures are for the house when vacant following remodeling in 2016. Extensively remodeled and updated in 2016. This is true 4 bedroom/2 full bath bungalow with 2 car garage and a 1st Floor Family Room.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Euclid
384 East 264th Street
384 East 264th Street, Euclid, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1200 sqft
Single family home in Euclid with 2 bedrooms on the main floor and a finished attic for extra space - could be a playroom or office space. It has beautiful hardwood floors throughout and a large living area. Eat in kitchen with built in cabinets.

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
4865 Highland Place Ct
4865 Highland Place Court, Richmond Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1988 sqft
4865 Highland Place, Richmond Heights - Lovely 3 bed, 2 full & 2 Half bath colonial home! $1,695 rent / $1,695 deposit $25 application fee per adult Minimum credit score requirement of 650 1 pet under 15 lbs with approved PetScreening OK with pet
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Mayfield, OH

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mayfield apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

