9 Studio Apartments for rent in Mayfield Heights, OH
If you're looking for pleasant stability, how can you beat a city that keeps the same leader for 28 years? First elected in 1965, Ross DeJohn served as Mayfield Heights mayor until 1993, when he was finally handed a sausage and put out to pasture.
Located a short drive from downtown Cleveland, Mayfield Heights is part of the cluster of eastside metro suburbs. The town's busy main drag might lead you to think that the place is all about retail and business, but that's only half the story. Take some turn offs and you'll discover a warren of tree-lined side streets that are simply packed with well-established family neighborhoods. There's a reason this is a popular address, and it's not just proximity to the big city. See more
Studio apartments could offer the best of Mayfield Heights living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportation or highway access.
Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in Mayfield Heights during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.