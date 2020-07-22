Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM

9 Studio Apartments for rent in Mayfield Heights, OH

Studio apartments could offer the best of Mayfield Heights living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, ...

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Mayfield Heights
1446 Som Center Rd
1446 S.O.M. Center Road, Mayfield Heights, OH
Studio
$2,500
2200 sqft
HIGH visibility location across the street from Eastgate Mall, right on Som Center. This space is about 2000 sq. ft. Other spaces available, starting at $15/sf per year up to 5,000 sq. ft.
Results within 5 miles of Mayfield Heights
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
Woodmere
Beechmont Towers Apartments
27621 Chagrin Blvd, Woodmere, OH
Studio
$595
316 sqft
Welcome to Beechmont Towers, part of the Orange Village school district , located in Woodmere, OH! For more information, please visit our property website at beechmonttowersapt.com to see more property photos and to fill out an online application.
Results within 10 miles of Mayfield Heights
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
24 Units Available
Coventry Village
Centric
11601 Us Hwy 322, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,325
468 sqft
Prime location close to MOCA and Little Italy. Complex has a seventh-floor lounge and Sky Deck, indoor bike storage, and gym. Units feature quartz counters, washer/dryer and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:15 PM
5 Units Available
University Circle
Uptown South
11474 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,200
427 sqft
Upscale, luxury living in the heart of Downtown Cleveland. A larger home with ample storage, high end fixtures, and in-unit washer and dryer. Easy access to entertainment, restaurants and shops.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:21 PM
5 Units Available
University Circle
Uptown West
11401 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,295
550 sqft
Located in an upscale building in the heart of Downtown Cleveland. Near Quicken Loans Arena, the lake and entertainment. Spacious interiors with open floor plans, incredible city views and in-unit washer and dryer.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Noble Nela
1052 Woodview Road
1052 Woodview Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
Studio
$1,500
- (RLNE5781346)

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Lee - Miles
17515 South Miles
17515 South Miles Road, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$3,000
8162 sqft
Commercial property 3 minutes from I-480 Lee Rd. exit. Total sq ft is 8,162; 927 of that are five offices with two bathrooms, central air, and heat. The other 7,235 is heated warehouse space with a loading dock and drive in door.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
4880 Northfield Rd
4880 Northfield Road, North Randall, OH
Studio
$2,500
10245 sqft
Great location for any retail, traffic is amazing and close to all major freeways.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
29127 Euclid Ave
29127 Euclid Avenue, Wickliffe, OH
Studio
$1,200
1700 sqft
1700 sq ft super clean space could be office or retail, ideal for coffee shop, great parking and signage available. High Traffic count!
City Guide for Mayfield Heights, OH

If you're looking for pleasant stability, how can you beat a city that keeps the same leader for 28 years? First elected in 1965, Ross DeJohn served as Mayfield Heights mayor until 1993, when he was finally handed a sausage and put out to pasture.

Located a short drive from downtown Cleveland, Mayfield Heights is part of the cluster of eastside metro suburbs. The town's busy main drag might lead you to think that the place is all about retail and business, but that's only half the story. Take some turn offs and you'll discover a warren of tree-lined side streets that are simply packed with well-established family neighborhoods. There's a reason this is a popular address, and it's not just proximity to the big city. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for studio apartments in Mayfield Heights, OH

Studio apartments could offer the best of Mayfield Heights living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportation or highway access.

Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in Mayfield Heights during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.

