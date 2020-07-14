Holland Crossing

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: 1/2 months rent up to 2 months rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Holding Fee, $125 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Pitbulls, doberman, rottweiler, wolf mix, 80lbs
Parking Details: Open lot.