Holland Crossing
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:17 AM

Holland Crossing

Open Now until 4:30pm
2250 Perrysburg-Holland Road · (419) 954-4421
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2250 Perrysburg-Holland Road, Maumee, OH 43537

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Gardenview-1

$639

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Gardenview-2

$659

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Parkland-1

$689

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Holland Crossing.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
Our beautifully renovated two bedroom apartments and single story's are now available. Holland Crossing is conveniently located just minutes from Spring Meadows shopping and dining district and expressway access. Tucked away in a suburban neighborhood, you'll love the country feel with everything you need close by. Holland Crossing is in the Springfield School District. Holland Crossing features two bedroom apartment homes with two great floor plans to choose from. These spacious homes feature oversized closets, cozy dining area, plenty of storage and much more. Fully renovated property!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: 1/2 months rent up to 2 months rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Holding Fee, $125 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Pitbulls, doberman, rottweiler, wolf mix, 80lbs
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Holland Crossing have any available units?
Holland Crossing offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $639. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Holland Crossing have?
Some of Holland Crossing's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Holland Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Holland Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Holland Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, Holland Crossing is pet friendly.
Does Holland Crossing offer parking?
Yes, Holland Crossing offers parking.
Does Holland Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Holland Crossing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Holland Crossing have a pool?
No, Holland Crossing does not have a pool.
Does Holland Crossing have accessible units?
No, Holland Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does Holland Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Holland Crossing has units with dishwashers.
Does Holland Crossing have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Holland Crossing has units with air conditioning.
