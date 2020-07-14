Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access

Our beautifully renovated two bedroom apartments and single story's are now available. Holland Crossing is conveniently located just minutes from Spring Meadows shopping and dining district and expressway access. Tucked away in a suburban neighborhood, you'll love the country feel with everything you need close by. Holland Crossing is in the Springfield School District. Holland Crossing features two bedroom apartment homes with two great floor plans to choose from. These spacious homes feature oversized closets, cozy dining area, plenty of storage and much more. Fully renovated property!