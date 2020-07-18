All apartments in Maumee
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:20 AM

1815 Key Street - 8

1815 Key Street · (567) 703-8123
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1815 Key Street, Maumee, OH 43537
Maumee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 24

$729

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
2 bed 1 bath apartment located in Maumee!

Updated interior, brand new flooring throughout, off street parking

Water $20 monthly. Resident pays gas and electric.

Laundry On-site.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1815 Key Street - 8 have any available units?
1815 Key Street - 8 has a unit available for $729 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1815 Key Street - 8 currently offering any rent specials?
1815 Key Street - 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1815 Key Street - 8 pet-friendly?
No, 1815 Key Street - 8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maumee.
Does 1815 Key Street - 8 offer parking?
Yes, 1815 Key Street - 8 offers parking.
Does 1815 Key Street - 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1815 Key Street - 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1815 Key Street - 8 have a pool?
No, 1815 Key Street - 8 does not have a pool.
Does 1815 Key Street - 8 have accessible units?
No, 1815 Key Street - 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 1815 Key Street - 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1815 Key Street - 8 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1815 Key Street - 8 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1815 Key Street - 8 does not have units with air conditioning.

