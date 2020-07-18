Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Maumee
Find more places like
1815 Key Street - 8.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Maumee, OH
/
1815 Key Street - 8
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:20 AM
Find Out More
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1815 Key Street - 8
1815 Key Street
·
(567) 703-8123
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Maumee
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1815 Key Street, Maumee, OH 43537
Maumee
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium
2 Bedrooms
Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 24
$729
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
2 bed 1 bath apartment located in Maumee!
Updated interior, brand new flooring throughout, off street parking
Water $20 monthly. Resident pays gas and electric.
Laundry On-site.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 1815 Key Street - 8 have any available units?
1815 Key Street - 8 has a unit available for $729 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
Is 1815 Key Street - 8 currently offering any rent specials?
1815 Key Street - 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1815 Key Street - 8 pet-friendly?
No, 1815 Key Street - 8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Maumee
.
Does 1815 Key Street - 8 offer parking?
Yes, 1815 Key Street - 8 offers parking.
Does 1815 Key Street - 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1815 Key Street - 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1815 Key Street - 8 have a pool?
No, 1815 Key Street - 8 does not have a pool.
Does 1815 Key Street - 8 have accessible units?
No, 1815 Key Street - 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 1815 Key Street - 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1815 Key Street - 8 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1815 Key Street - 8 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1815 Key Street - 8 does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
Redwood Maumee
6853 Deer Ridge Rd
Maumee, OH 43537
Holland Crossing
2250 Perrysburg-Holland Road
Maumee, OH 43537
Similar Pages
Maumee 2 Bedrooms
Maumee Apartments with Garages
Maumee Apartments with Parking
Maumee Dog Friendly Apartments
Maumee Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Toledo, OH
Ann Arbor, MI
Westland, MI
Perrysburg, OH
Ypsilanti, MI
Findlay, OH
Bowling Green, OH
Romulus, MI
Monroe, MI
Oregon, OH
Sylvania, OH
Woodhaven, MI
Temperance, MI
Belleville, MI
Riverview, MI
Taylor, MI
Dundee, MI
Flat Rock, MI
South Monroe, MI
Wayne, MI
Apartments Near Colleges
Concordia University-Ann Arbor
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
Washtenaw Community College
Bowling Green State University-Main Campus
The University of Findlay