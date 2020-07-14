All apartments in Mason
The Grandstone

6022 Deerfield Blvd · (513) 434-1917
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6022 Deerfield Blvd, Mason, OH 45040

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 219 · Avail. now

$1,440

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 941 sqft

Unit 154 · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 885 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 251 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1023 sqft

Unit 112 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,685

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1145 sqft

Unit 124 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,715

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1134 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Grandstone.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
pool table
shuffle board
smoke-free community
yoga
Welcome to The Grandstone, a vibrant resort-style community with a walkable urban feel nestled in Ohio's Deerfield Township. Our gorgeous apartments for rent in the Mason, OH area feature stunning, sunlit interiors with elegant nine-foot ceilings and an incredible offering of shared amenities. At The Grandstone, you'll find a luxurious sun shelf overlooking a sparkling swimming pool, a deluxe gourmet outdoor kitchen and a cozy fire pit for weekend gatherings with friends and neighbors. And the luxury doesn't stop there. Our stylishly appointed boutique community also features a plush resident Clubroom with kitchen and coffee-house style community table as well as a state-of-the-art fitness center and exercise studio. When you make The Grandstone your home, you say yes to the perfect blend of urban convenience and suburban setting. Our Mason, OH area apartments put you within easy reach of everything you need to keep you going day and night. Come and see what luxury apartment living is all about at The Grandstone.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $350
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: 1 pet $35 ; 2 pets $50
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Open lot: Underground garage amount is $105 a month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Grandstone have any available units?
The Grandstone has 11 units available starting at $1,440 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Grandstone have?
Some of The Grandstone's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Grandstone currently offering any rent specials?
The Grandstone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Grandstone pet-friendly?
Yes, The Grandstone is pet friendly.
Does The Grandstone offer parking?
Yes, The Grandstone offers parking.
Does The Grandstone have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Grandstone offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Grandstone have a pool?
Yes, The Grandstone has a pool.
Does The Grandstone have accessible units?
No, The Grandstone does not have accessible units.
Does The Grandstone have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Grandstone has units with dishwashers.
Does The Grandstone have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Grandstone has units with air conditioning.
