Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

Sterling Lakes

7520 Placid Lake Dr · (513) 486-0131
Location

7520 Placid Lake Dr, Mason, OH 45040

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5499309 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 722 sqft

Unit 5499101 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,110

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 722 sqft

Unit 5579101 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,110

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 722 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5739205 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1092 sqft

Unit 5507101 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,335

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1092 sqft

Unit 5571103 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,335

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1092 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sterling Lakes.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
w/d hookup
bathtub
extra storage
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
tennis court
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
car wash area
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
Mason, Ohio is a great place to live and the best place to experience it all is at Sterling Lakes. Our commuity was built in 1998 and recently renovated in 2019. This beautiful apartment community is located in the middle of fantastic shopping, dining, arts, and highly rated Mason schools but is tucked away on a quiet residential street amid beautiful landscaping and peaceful lakes. And you really don't have to leave the neighborhood to have a good time – Sterling Lakes has its own resort-style pool with a spacious sundeck and tennis, basketball and sand volleyball courts. The resident clubhouse has free WiFi for residents, a big-screen TV, a coffee bar and a state-of-the-art fitness center.

The apartments themselves give you even more reason to stay in. Sterling Lakes offers nine different floor plans, ranging from 1 bedroom layouts to spacious 2 bedroom plans with bonus rooms. Each plan is designed with you in mind and features great flow from the kitchen to the dining area, a spa

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $99
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $30 for 1 / $45 for 2
restrictions: Breed restrictions/weight restrictions
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Rentable detached storage available

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sterling Lakes have any available units?
Sterling Lakes has 11 units available starting at $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Sterling Lakes have?
Some of Sterling Lakes's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sterling Lakes currently offering any rent specials?
Sterling Lakes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sterling Lakes pet-friendly?
Yes, Sterling Lakes is pet friendly.
Does Sterling Lakes offer parking?
Yes, Sterling Lakes offers parking.
Does Sterling Lakes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sterling Lakes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sterling Lakes have a pool?
Yes, Sterling Lakes has a pool.
Does Sterling Lakes have accessible units?
No, Sterling Lakes does not have accessible units.
Does Sterling Lakes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sterling Lakes has units with dishwashers.
Does Sterling Lakes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Sterling Lakes has units with air conditioning.
