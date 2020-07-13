Amenities
Mason, Ohio is a great place to live and the best place to experience it all is at Sterling Lakes. Our commuity was built in 1998 and recently renovated in 2019. This beautiful apartment community is located in the middle of fantastic shopping, dining, arts, and highly rated Mason schools but is tucked away on a quiet residential street amid beautiful landscaping and peaceful lakes. And you really don't have to leave the neighborhood to have a good time – Sterling Lakes has its own resort-style pool with a spacious sundeck and tennis, basketball and sand volleyball courts. The resident clubhouse has free WiFi for residents, a big-screen TV, a coffee bar and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
The apartments themselves give you even more reason to stay in. Sterling Lakes offers nine different floor plans, ranging from 1 bedroom layouts to spacious 2 bedroom plans with bonus rooms. Each plan is designed with you in mind and features great flow from the kitchen to the dining area, a spa