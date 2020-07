Amenities

some paid utils carpet range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Snider



Beautiful One bedroom apartment in Mason Ohio. This deluxe 1 bdrm apartment is conveniently located directly behind Courts 4 Sports and Wall to Wall Soccer. In addition to major highways, US 42, local shopping and restaurants. Our agent is ready to speak to you further about this location and all the opportunity it has to be your new home today! You can contact Jamie via text, call or email at 513-741-0240 or 513-515-1240 or leasing@paradigmcommunities.com

No Pets Allowed



