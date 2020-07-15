Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
436 W 3rd St, Marysville, OH 43040
Price and availability
VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO
2 Bedrooms
Unit 572 · Avail. Aug 7
$899
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft
Unit 536 · Avail. Aug 7
$899
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft
Unit 442 · Avail. now
$899
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arbors of Marysville.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
e-payments
online portal
Current Special : Rent is $819.00 with the first full month free when signing a 13 month lease.
Your perfect home is waiting for you at the Arbors of Marysville, a beautiful apartment community featuring two bedroom townhomes. Everything you need is within reach in this neighborhood, from open green spaces to weekly doorstep recycling and a huge pool for summer sunbathing.
The townhomes have large patios to accommodate outdoor living, as well as designated dining spaces for those colder Ohio nights when you still want to entertain. You'll find plenty of space for storage in the roomy closets, or you can rent an additional garage unit if you need to tuck away a little bit more.
You won't feel like you're living in a box of apartments in this community--you'll feel right at home. What are you waiting for? Call today!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49 application fee per adult
Deposit: $500 Deposit
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Chow, Rottweiler, Pitt Bull,Doberman. Pure Bred and mixed with these lineage