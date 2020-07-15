All apartments in Marysville
Find more places like Arbors of Marysville.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marysville, OH
/
Arbors of Marysville
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:48 AM

Arbors of Marysville

436 W 3rd St · (937) 315-6035
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

436 W 3rd St, Marysville, OH 43040

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 572 · Avail. Aug 7

$899

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 536 · Avail. Aug 7

$899

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 442 · Avail. now

$899

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arbors of Marysville.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
e-payments
online portal
Current Special : Rent is $819.00 with the first full month free when signing a 13 month lease.

Your perfect home is waiting for you at the Arbors of Marysville, a beautiful apartment community featuring two bedroom townhomes. Everything you need is within reach in this neighborhood, from open green spaces to weekly doorstep recycling and a huge pool for summer sunbathing.

The townhomes have large patios to accommodate outdoor living, as well as designated dining spaces for those colder Ohio nights when you still want to entertain. You'll find plenty of space for storage in the roomy closets, or you can rent an additional garage unit if you need to tuck away a little bit more.

You won't feel like you're living in a box of apartments in this community--you'll feel right at home. What are you waiting for? Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49 application fee per adult
Deposit: $500 Deposit
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Chow, Rottweiler, Pitt Bull,Doberman. Pure Bred and mixed with these lineage
Dogs
fee: $250
limit: 1
rent: $35
restrictions: 1 dog up to 40 lbs or 2 cats
Cats
fee: $250
rent: $35
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Arbors of Marysville have any available units?
Arbors of Marysville has 5 units available starting at $899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Arbors of Marysville have?
Some of Arbors of Marysville's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arbors of Marysville currently offering any rent specials?
Arbors of Marysville is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Arbors of Marysville pet-friendly?
Yes, Arbors of Marysville is pet friendly.
Does Arbors of Marysville offer parking?
Yes, Arbors of Marysville offers parking.
Does Arbors of Marysville have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Arbors of Marysville offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Arbors of Marysville have a pool?
Yes, Arbors of Marysville has a pool.
Does Arbors of Marysville have accessible units?
No, Arbors of Marysville does not have accessible units.
Does Arbors of Marysville have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arbors of Marysville has units with dishwashers.
Does Arbors of Marysville have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Arbors of Marysville has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Arbors of Marysville?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bridgewater
341 Riverwind Dr
Marysville, OH 43040
Redwood Marysville
775 Watermill Pl
Marysville, OH 43040

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHBeavercreek, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OH
Fairborn, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHSidney, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OH
Circleville, OHPowell, OHLondon, OHLincoln Village, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHBlacklick Estates, OHUpper Arlington, OHUrbana, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Ohio Wesleyan University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity