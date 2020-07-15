Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities concierge parking pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed 24hr maintenance e-payments online portal

Current Special : Rent is $819.00 with the first full month free when signing a 13 month lease.



Your perfect home is waiting for you at the Arbors of Marysville, a beautiful apartment community featuring two bedroom townhomes. Everything you need is within reach in this neighborhood, from open green spaces to weekly doorstep recycling and a huge pool for summer sunbathing.



The townhomes have large patios to accommodate outdoor living, as well as designated dining spaces for those colder Ohio nights when you still want to entertain. You'll find plenty of space for storage in the roomy closets, or you can rent an additional garage unit if you need to tuck away a little bit more.



You won't feel like you're living in a box of apartments in this community--you'll feel right at home. What are you waiting for? Call today!