Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

525 Ballentine Ave a

525 Ballentine Avenue · (727) 291-8088
Location

525 Ballentine Avenue, Marion, OH 43302

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit a · Avail. now

$639

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1008 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$639 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 287272

525 Ballentine Ave. , Marion, OH 43302
2 beds 1 bath 1008 sq ft Lot size 6956 sq feet (fenced back yard)

Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent with the added benefit of home ownership.
No Banks, No Credit.
Low Down Payment of $2,000
$639.00 Monthly payments plus taxes and insurance. (Less than local rents.)
Sale Price $57,500.00
This property is being offered on an Owner Financed 20 year Contract for Deed with NO Balloon payment or prepayment penalty!
In order to qualify, you must have verifiable income greater than 4 times the monthly payment and a clean rental history for starters.
The monthly payment shown does not include taxes and insurance.
Property is sold in AS-IS condition to serious buyers who inspect the property thoroughly.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287272
Property Id 287272

(RLNE5808077)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

