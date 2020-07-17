Rent Calculator
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
306 Wooster
306 Wooster Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
306 Wooster Street, Marietta, OH 45750
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedrooms 1.5 Bath Wooster Street Marietta, Ohio - 3 bedrooms. 1.5 bath Home available now. $1200.00 a month & $1200.00 deposit plus utilities.
(RLNE5880289)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 306 Wooster have any available units?
306 Wooster doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Marietta, OH
.
Is 306 Wooster currently offering any rent specials?
306 Wooster is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 Wooster pet-friendly?
Yes, 306 Wooster is pet friendly.
Does 306 Wooster offer parking?
No, 306 Wooster does not offer parking.
Does 306 Wooster have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 Wooster does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 Wooster have a pool?
No, 306 Wooster does not have a pool.
Does 306 Wooster have accessible units?
No, 306 Wooster does not have accessible units.
Does 306 Wooster have units with dishwashers?
No, 306 Wooster does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 306 Wooster have units with air conditioning?
No, 306 Wooster does not have units with air conditioning.
