20670 Bowling Green Rd.
Last updated June 17 2020 at 4:59 PM

20670 Bowling Green Rd

20670 Bowling Green Road · (216) 780-6786
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20670 Bowling Green Road, Maple Heights, OH 44137

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1222 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single famly dwelling with 3 bedroom and one bath. 2 CAR GARAGE. Nice yard with patios. Tenants to pay all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 20670 Bowling Green Rd have any available units?
20670 Bowling Green Rd has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 20670 Bowling Green Rd currently offering any rent specials?
20670 Bowling Green Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20670 Bowling Green Rd pet-friendly?
No, 20670 Bowling Green Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maple Heights.
Does 20670 Bowling Green Rd offer parking?
Yes, 20670 Bowling Green Rd offers parking.
Does 20670 Bowling Green Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20670 Bowling Green Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20670 Bowling Green Rd have a pool?
No, 20670 Bowling Green Rd does not have a pool.
Does 20670 Bowling Green Rd have accessible units?
No, 20670 Bowling Green Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 20670 Bowling Green Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 20670 Bowling Green Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20670 Bowling Green Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 20670 Bowling Green Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

