20015 Maple Heights Blvd

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

20015 Maple Hts Blvd, Maple Hts - 3 Bed 1 Bath Single Family Home



$950 rent / $950 deposit

$25 application fee per adult

PETS OK

NO CMHA / NO SMOKING

1 time $49 non-refundable setup fee paid at lease signing.



All applicants are required to fill out a PetScreening application, found on our website directly on the application before being processed. Even if you have NO pets - this application must be filled out. One time, non-refundable pet fee of $200-300 per animal applies to all pets & must be paid prior to or when you pay your first-month rent. (No fee for qualified assistance animals).



This charming bungalow offers a chance at a really lovely home! This home features a bright living room with hardwood floors & an eat-in kitchen with tons of cabinet space. The 1st floor offers 2 bedrooms & the full bath with a tub/shower combo with a tile surround & vanity. The dormer/3rd bedroom offers built-in shelving & storage. The unfinished basement offers washer/dryer hook-ups & storage space. 2 car detached garage offers covered off street parking, central air, & a large backyard to enjoy in the warm weather!



Resident pays all utilities including water/sewer/trash, gas and electric and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Dishwasher on site only, but stove/fridge can be provided for $80/month appliance fee.



