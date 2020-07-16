All apartments in Maple Heights
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

20015 Maple Heights Blvd

20015 Maple Heights Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

20015 Maple Heights Boulevard, Maple Heights, OH 44137

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
20015 Maple Hts Blvd, Maple Hts - 3 Bed 1 Bath Single Family Home

$950 rent / $950 deposit
$25 application fee per adult
PETS OK
NO CMHA / NO SMOKING
1 time $49 non-refundable setup fee paid at lease signing.

All applicants are required to fill out a PetScreening application, found on our website directly on the application before being processed. Even if you have NO pets - this application must be filled out. One time, non-refundable pet fee of $200-300 per animal applies to all pets & must be paid prior to or when you pay your first-month rent. (No fee for qualified assistance animals).

This charming bungalow offers a chance at a really lovely home! This home features a bright living room with hardwood floors & an eat-in kitchen with tons of cabinet space. The 1st floor offers 2 bedrooms & the full bath with a tub/shower combo with a tile surround & vanity. The dormer/3rd bedroom offers built-in shelving & storage. The unfinished basement offers washer/dryer hook-ups & storage space. 2 car detached garage offers covered off street parking, central air, & a large backyard to enjoy in the warm weather!

Resident pays all utilities including water/sewer/trash, gas and electric and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Dishwasher on site only, but stove/fridge can be provided for $80/month appliance fee.

Serious inquiries only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20015 Maple Heights Blvd have any available units?
20015 Maple Heights Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Heights, OH.
What amenities does 20015 Maple Heights Blvd have?
Some of 20015 Maple Heights Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20015 Maple Heights Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
20015 Maple Heights Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20015 Maple Heights Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 20015 Maple Heights Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 20015 Maple Heights Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 20015 Maple Heights Blvd offers parking.
Does 20015 Maple Heights Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20015 Maple Heights Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20015 Maple Heights Blvd have a pool?
No, 20015 Maple Heights Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 20015 Maple Heights Blvd have accessible units?
No, 20015 Maple Heights Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 20015 Maple Heights Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20015 Maple Heights Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 20015 Maple Heights Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20015 Maple Heights Blvd has units with air conditioning.
