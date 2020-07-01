All apartments in Maple Heights
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

19810 Maple Heights Blvd

19810 Maple Heights Boulevard · (216) 456-3855
Location

19810 Maple Heights Boulevard, Maple Heights, OH 44137

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1276 sqft

Amenities

garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
19810 Maple Hts Blvd, Maple Hts - Spacious 3 bed 1.5 bath colonial home!

$950 rent / $950 deposit
$25 application fee per adult
1-2 pets OK with approved PetScreen & pet fee. Some breeds restricted per HUD guidelines through PetScreen.
NO CMHA / NO SMOKING
1 time $49 non-refundable set up fee paid at lease signing

All applicants are required to fill out a PetScreening application, found on our website directly on the application before being processed. Even if you have NO pets - this application must be filled out. One time, non-refundable pet fee of $200-300 per animal applies to all pets & must be paid prior to or when you pay your first month rent. (No fee for qualified assistance animals).

Do not miss out on this beautiful colonial home with large formal living & dining room that has tons of natural light just pouring in! Small eat in kitchen overlooks the yard! Resident to provide their own stove/fridge appliances. All 3 bedrooms and full bath located on the 2nd floor! Basement has painted concrete floor rec room that is great for additional space! 2 car detached garage!

Resident is responsible for lawn care & snow removal as well as all utilities - gas, electric, water/sewer/trash. Serious inquiries only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19810 Maple Heights Blvd have any available units?
19810 Maple Heights Blvd has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 19810 Maple Heights Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
19810 Maple Heights Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19810 Maple Heights Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 19810 Maple Heights Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maple Heights.
Does 19810 Maple Heights Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 19810 Maple Heights Blvd offers parking.
Does 19810 Maple Heights Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19810 Maple Heights Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19810 Maple Heights Blvd have a pool?
No, 19810 Maple Heights Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 19810 Maple Heights Blvd have accessible units?
No, 19810 Maple Heights Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 19810 Maple Heights Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 19810 Maple Heights Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19810 Maple Heights Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 19810 Maple Heights Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
