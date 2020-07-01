19810 Maple Heights Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

19810 Maple Hts Blvd, Maple Hts - Spacious 3 bed 1.5 bath colonial home!



$950 rent / $950 deposit

$25 application fee per adult

1-2 pets OK with approved PetScreen & pet fee. Some breeds restricted per HUD guidelines through PetScreen.

NO CMHA / NO SMOKING

1 time $49 non-refundable set up fee paid at lease signing



All applicants are required to fill out a PetScreening application, found on our website directly on the application before being processed. Even if you have NO pets - this application must be filled out. One time, non-refundable pet fee of $200-300 per animal applies to all pets & must be paid prior to or when you pay your first month rent. (No fee for qualified assistance animals).



Do not miss out on this beautiful colonial home with large formal living & dining room that has tons of natural light just pouring in! Small eat in kitchen overlooks the yard! Resident to provide their own stove/fridge appliances. All 3 bedrooms and full bath located on the 2nd floor! Basement has painted concrete floor rec room that is great for additional space! 2 car detached garage!



Resident is responsible for lawn care & snow removal as well as all utilities - gas, electric, water/sewer/trash. Serious inquiries only.