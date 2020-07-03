19309 Stafford Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful! Newly renovated large 3 bed, 1 bath, 2-story home. Brand new stainless steel appliances to include: refrigerator, microwave, oven and dishwasher. Upgrades consist of new laundry machines, brand new carpeting, paint, bathroom vanity, the list of new additions goes on and on. Conveniently located across the street from the school, near restaurants and shopping. Safe and quiet neighborhood. For inquiries, please contact Sheritha Turner at 216-402-6776 (Currently not accepting assistance vouchers)