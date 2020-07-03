All apartments in Maple Heights
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:16 AM

19309 Stafford Avenue

19309 Stafford Avenue · (216) 402-6776
Location

19309 Stafford Avenue, Maple Heights, OH 44137

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,025

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1196 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful! Newly renovated large 3 bed, 1 bath, 2-story home. Brand new stainless steel appliances to include: refrigerator, microwave, oven and dishwasher. Upgrades consist of new laundry machines, brand new carpeting, paint, bathroom vanity, the list of new additions goes on and on. Conveniently located across the street from the school, near restaurants and shopping. Safe and quiet neighborhood. For inquiries, please contact Sheritha Turner at 216-402-6776 (Currently not accepting assistance vouchers)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19309 Stafford Avenue have any available units?
19309 Stafford Avenue has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19309 Stafford Avenue have?
Some of 19309 Stafford Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19309 Stafford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
19309 Stafford Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19309 Stafford Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 19309 Stafford Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maple Heights.
Does 19309 Stafford Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 19309 Stafford Avenue offers parking.
Does 19309 Stafford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19309 Stafford Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19309 Stafford Avenue have a pool?
No, 19309 Stafford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 19309 Stafford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 19309 Stafford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 19309 Stafford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19309 Stafford Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 19309 Stafford Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19309 Stafford Avenue has units with air conditioning.
