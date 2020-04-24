All apartments in Maple Heights
17501 Mccracken Rd
Last updated April 24 2020

17501 Mccracken Rd

17501 Mccracken Road · (440) 382-7775
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17501 Mccracken Road, Maple Heights, OH 44137

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$895

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1252 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
17501 McCracken, Maple Hts - 3 bed 1 bath single family home!

$895 rent / $895 deposit
$25 application fee per adult
1-2 pets OK with pet screening and pet fee
NO CMHA / NO SMOKING
1 time $49 non-refundable set up fee paid at lease signing

All applicants are required to fill out a PetScreening application, found on our website directly on the application before being processed. Even if you have NO pets - this application must be filled out. One time, non-refundable pet fee of $200-300 per animal applies to all pets & must be paid prior to or when you pay your first month rent. (No fee for qualified assistance animals).

Come and see this beautifully renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom single family home! Large living room with tons of natural light coming in! The backyard is spacious and is great for entertaining!

Resident is responsible for all utilities including water, sewer, trash & gas/electric. Responsible to handle lawn care and snow removal. Serious inquiries only, please call or text Jamie to schedule a viewing: 440-382-7775.

Thank you.
Re/Max Haven PMD

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17501 Mccracken Rd have any available units?
17501 Mccracken Rd has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17501 Mccracken Rd have?
Some of 17501 Mccracken Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17501 Mccracken Rd currently offering any rent specials?
17501 Mccracken Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17501 Mccracken Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 17501 Mccracken Rd is pet friendly.
Does 17501 Mccracken Rd offer parking?
Yes, 17501 Mccracken Rd does offer parking.
Does 17501 Mccracken Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17501 Mccracken Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17501 Mccracken Rd have a pool?
No, 17501 Mccracken Rd does not have a pool.
Does 17501 Mccracken Rd have accessible units?
No, 17501 Mccracken Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 17501 Mccracken Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 17501 Mccracken Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17501 Mccracken Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 17501 Mccracken Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
