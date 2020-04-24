17501 Mccracken Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

17501 McCracken, Maple Hts - 3 bed 1 bath single family home!



$895 rent / $895 deposit

$25 application fee per adult

1-2 pets OK with pet screening and pet fee

NO CMHA / NO SMOKING

1 time $49 non-refundable set up fee paid at lease signing



All applicants are required to fill out a PetScreening application, found on our website directly on the application before being processed. Even if you have NO pets - this application must be filled out. One time, non-refundable pet fee of $200-300 per animal applies to all pets & must be paid prior to or when you pay your first month rent. (No fee for qualified assistance animals).



Come and see this beautifully renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom single family home! Large living room with tons of natural light coming in! The backyard is spacious and is great for entertaining!



Resident is responsible for all utilities including water, sewer, trash & gas/electric. Responsible to handle lawn care and snow removal. Serious inquiries only, please call or text Jamie to schedule a viewing: 440-382-7775.



Thank you.

Re/Max Haven PMD