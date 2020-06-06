All apartments in Maple Heights
15909 Walvern Boulevard

15909 Walvern Boulevard · (216) 208-7870
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15909 Walvern Boulevard, Maple Heights, OH 44137

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,199

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1664 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large family home! with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths - finished cedar basement with over 400 SF plus A/C. 2 car garage, back porch, and patio! Summer dining area and eat in kitchen. NO CRAIGSLIST!

No Section 8 vouchers accepted.
We do not list on Craigslist. We only take applications, sign leases and accept payments via our portal on www.dalrentals.com. We do not use paper applications, leases or accept wire transfers or cash, NOR DO WE USE WEBSITES OFFERING DIFFERENT TERMS.

We require a $35 application at www.dalrentals.com to view.Rental Terms: Rent: $1199, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1199, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15909 Walvern Boulevard have any available units?
15909 Walvern Boulevard has a unit available for $1,199 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 15909 Walvern Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
15909 Walvern Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15909 Walvern Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 15909 Walvern Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maple Heights.
Does 15909 Walvern Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 15909 Walvern Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 15909 Walvern Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15909 Walvern Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15909 Walvern Boulevard have a pool?
No, 15909 Walvern Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 15909 Walvern Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 15909 Walvern Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 15909 Walvern Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 15909 Walvern Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15909 Walvern Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15909 Walvern Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
