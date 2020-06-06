15909 Walvern Boulevard

Amenities

Large family home! with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths - finished cedar basement with over 400 SF plus A/C. 2 car garage, back porch, and patio! Summer dining area and eat in kitchen. NO CRAIGSLIST!



No Section 8 vouchers accepted.

We do not list on Craigslist. We only take applications, sign leases and accept payments via our portal on www.dalrentals.com. We do not use paper applications, leases or accept wire transfers or cash, NOR DO WE USE WEBSITES OFFERING DIFFERENT TERMS.



We require a $35 application at www.dalrentals.com to view.Rental Terms: Rent: $1199, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1199, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

