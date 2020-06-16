416 Sherman Pl Richland

Amenities

416 Sherman Pl., Mansfield - 416 Sherman Pl. $550 mo./$550 dep./$100 water dep.

3 bedroom, dining room, basement, decorative fireplace, nice hardwood trim. Tenant pays all utilities, Off Rowland Ave.



Alpha & Omega Real Estate Group

105 S. Main St, Mansfield, Ohio 44902

419-589-RENT (7368)

info@alphaomegarealestategroup.com



