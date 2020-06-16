All apartments in Mansfield
416 Sherman Pl Richland
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:11 PM

416 Sherman Pl Richland

416 Sherman Place · (419) 589-7368
Location

416 Sherman Place, Mansfield, OH 44903

Price and availability

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
416 Sherman Pl., Mansfield - 416 Sherman Pl. $550 mo./$550 dep./$100 water dep.
3 bedroom, dining room, basement, decorative fireplace, nice hardwood trim. Tenant pays all utilities, Off Rowland Ave.

Office hours are Monday- Friday 9am - 5pm.

We give out keys with an ID from our office from 9-4 for Mansfield units, 9-3 for out of town units, if you want to take a look. It is always a good idea to call to make sure keys are available.

Applications can be picked up in the office or off our website www.alphaomegarealestategroup.com

Alpha & Omega Real Estate Group
105 S. Main St, Mansfield, Ohio 44902
419-589-RENT (7368)
info@alphaomegarealestategroup.com

(RLNE4966459)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 Sherman Pl Richland have any available units?
416 Sherman Pl Richland doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, OH.
Is 416 Sherman Pl Richland currently offering any rent specials?
416 Sherman Pl Richland isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 Sherman Pl Richland pet-friendly?
No, 416 Sherman Pl Richland is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 416 Sherman Pl Richland offer parking?
No, 416 Sherman Pl Richland does not offer parking.
Does 416 Sherman Pl Richland have units with washers and dryers?
No, 416 Sherman Pl Richland does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 Sherman Pl Richland have a pool?
No, 416 Sherman Pl Richland does not have a pool.
Does 416 Sherman Pl Richland have accessible units?
No, 416 Sherman Pl Richland does not have accessible units.
Does 416 Sherman Pl Richland have units with dishwashers?
No, 416 Sherman Pl Richland does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 416 Sherman Pl Richland have units with air conditioning?
No, 416 Sherman Pl Richland does not have units with air conditioning.
