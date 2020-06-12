All apartments in Mansfield
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:02 AM

357 Newman St Richland

357 Newman Street · (419) 589-7368
Location

357 Newman Street, Mansfield, OH 44902

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 357 Newman St Richland · Avail. now

$550

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1663 sqft

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
357 Newman St., Mansfield- Available Soon - 357 Newman St. $550mo./$550 dep./$100 water dep.
4 bedroom, 1 1/2 baths, Huge house completely remodeled, eat in kitchen & dining room, 1st floor laundry, off street parking. Tenant pays all utilities. Possible Section 8

Office hours are Monday- Friday 9am - 5pm.

We give out keys with an ID from our office from 9-4 for Mansfield units, 9-3 for out of town units, if you want to take a look. It is always a good idea to call to make sure keys are available.

Applications can be picked up in the office or off our website www.alphaomegarealestategroup.com

Alpha & Omega Real Estate Group
105 S. Main St, Mansfield, Ohio 44902
Mansfield Office: 419-589-RENT (7368)
Cleveland Office: 216-270-2500
info@alphaomegarealestategroup.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 357 Newman St Richland have any available units?
357 Newman St Richland has a unit available for $550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 357 Newman St Richland currently offering any rent specials?
357 Newman St Richland isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 357 Newman St Richland pet-friendly?
No, 357 Newman St Richland is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 357 Newman St Richland offer parking?
Yes, 357 Newman St Richland does offer parking.
Does 357 Newman St Richland have units with washers and dryers?
No, 357 Newman St Richland does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 357 Newman St Richland have a pool?
No, 357 Newman St Richland does not have a pool.
Does 357 Newman St Richland have accessible units?
No, 357 Newman St Richland does not have accessible units.
Does 357 Newman St Richland have units with dishwashers?
No, 357 Newman St Richland does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 357 Newman St Richland have units with air conditioning?
No, 357 Newman St Richland does not have units with air conditioning.
