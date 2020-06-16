262 Superior St Richland

Amenities
262 Superior St- Mansfield Available Soon - 262 Superior St $525 month/$525 deposit/$100 water deposit
Mansfield Schools, 2 bedroom, ranch on a hill, dining room, basement, off street parking in the back. Tenant pays all utilities.
Office hours are Monday- Friday 9am - 5pm.
To view a property you must have an approved application and make an appointment
Applications are available from our website @ www.alphaomegarealestategroup.com
Alpha & Omega Real Estate Group
105 S. Main St, Mansfield, Ohio 44902
Mansfield Office: 419-589-RENT (7368)
info@alphaomegarealestategroup.com
