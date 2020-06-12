Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground

Lockwood Station is a friendly community that offers something for everyone to live an active and social life with a laundry facility, clubhouse, playground, and more. Each of our 2-bedroom apartments feature energy efficient electric appliances, extra storage, and patios. We are conveniently located 2 minutes from Stakes IGA Foodliner, 3 minutes from Budd Elementary School, 4 minutes from Central Park, 6 minutes from Merry Dari and Beanos Buckeye Ballroom, and 35 minutes from Shop Mall Ohio Center and Target.

Apply online today or call to learn more about how you can call Lockwood Station home.



(RLNE3284893)