Loudonville, OH
Lockwood Station
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:30 AM

Lockwood Station

510 Kettering Dr · (419) 994-3670
Location

510 Kettering Dr, Loudonville, OH 44842

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bedroom · Avail. now

$494

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
Lockwood Station is a friendly community that offers something for everyone to live an active and social life with a laundry facility, clubhouse, playground, and more. Each of our 2-bedroom apartments feature energy efficient electric appliances, extra storage, and patios. We are conveniently located 2 minutes from Stakes IGA Foodliner, 3 minutes from Budd Elementary School, 4 minutes from Central Park, 6 minutes from Merry Dari and Beanos Buckeye Ballroom, and 35 minutes from Shop Mall Ohio Center and Target.
Apply online today or call to learn more about how you can call Lockwood Station home.

(RLNE3284893)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lockwood Station have any available units?
Lockwood Station has a unit available for $494 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Lockwood Station have?
Some of Lockwood Station's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lockwood Station currently offering any rent specials?
Lockwood Station isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lockwood Station pet-friendly?
No, Lockwood Station is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loudonville.
Does Lockwood Station offer parking?
Yes, Lockwood Station does offer parking.
Does Lockwood Station have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lockwood Station offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lockwood Station have a pool?
No, Lockwood Station does not have a pool.
Does Lockwood Station have accessible units?
No, Lockwood Station does not have accessible units.
Does Lockwood Station have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lockwood Station has units with dishwashers.
Does Lockwood Station have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Lockwood Station has units with air conditioning.
