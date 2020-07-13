Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher bathtub ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking guest parking

Pentamen Arms Apartments is a clean, comfortable apartment community in Lorain, OH. Featuring one and two bedroom suites with several different floor plans, you can choose what's important in your home. Lots of different options, from plush carpet to stunning hardwood floors. Many suites have private balconies that are perfect for entertaining or simply relaxing. Secure entry building and on-site laundry provides a wonderful convenience factor. Free, private parking located right outside your front door. Close to major highways, shopping, entertainment, and more! You'll love calling Pentamen Arms Apartments home!