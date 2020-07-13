All apartments in Lorain
Find more places like Pentamen Arms.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lorain, OH
/
Pentamen Arms
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:26 AM

Pentamen Arms

1800 Cooper Foster Park Rd · (440) 345-8228
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lorain
See all
Apartments under $800
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1800 Cooper Foster Park Rd, Lorain, OH 44053

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 041E · Avail. Jul 15

$545

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 448 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pentamen Arms.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
guest parking
Pentamen Arms Apartments is a clean, comfortable apartment community in Lorain, OH. Featuring one and two bedroom suites with several different floor plans, you can choose what's important in your home. Lots of different options, from plush carpet to stunning hardwood floors. Many suites have private balconies that are perfect for entertaining or simply relaxing. Secure entry building and on-site laundry provides a wonderful convenience factor. Free, private parking located right outside your front door. Close to major highways, shopping, entertainment, and more! You'll love calling Pentamen Arms Apartments home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 application fee for up to 4 applications
Deposit: One full month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Large Private Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pentamen Arms have any available units?
Pentamen Arms has a unit available for $545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lorain, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lorain Rent Report.
What amenities does Pentamen Arms have?
Some of Pentamen Arms's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pentamen Arms currently offering any rent specials?
Pentamen Arms is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pentamen Arms pet-friendly?
No, Pentamen Arms is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lorain.
Does Pentamen Arms offer parking?
Yes, Pentamen Arms offers parking.
Does Pentamen Arms have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pentamen Arms does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pentamen Arms have a pool?
No, Pentamen Arms does not have a pool.
Does Pentamen Arms have accessible units?
No, Pentamen Arms does not have accessible units.
Does Pentamen Arms have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pentamen Arms has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Pentamen Arms?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Nantucket Cove Apartments
1817 S Nantucket Dr
Lorain, OH 44053
Nantucket Apartments
5717 S Nantucket Dr
Lorain, OH 44053
Liberty Circle Apartments
2211 Tower Blvd
Lorain, OH 44053

Similar Pages

Lorain Apartments under $800Lorain Apartments with Balcony
Lorain Apartments with GymLorain Apartments with Parking
Lorain Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OH
Cleveland Heights, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHParma Heights, OHRocky River, OHNorth Ridgeville, OHElyria, OHMedina, OHEuclid, OHStreetsboro, OHMansfield, OHAvon Lake, OH
Wadsworth, OHAvon, OHFairview Park, OHUniversity Heights, OHGreen, OHBeachwood, OHSolon, OHHudson, OHWilloughby Hills, OHOlmsted Falls, OHEast Cleveland, OHNorwalk, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Case Western Reserve UniversityCleveland State University
North Central State CollegeJohn Carroll University
Ohio State University-Mansfield Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity