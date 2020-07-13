Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pentamen Arms.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
carpet
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
guest parking
Pentamen Arms Apartments is a clean, comfortable apartment community in Lorain, OH. Featuring one and two bedroom suites with several different floor plans, you can choose what's important in your home. Lots of different options, from plush carpet to stunning hardwood floors. Many suites have private balconies that are perfect for entertaining or simply relaxing. Secure entry building and on-site laundry provides a wonderful convenience factor. Free, private parking located right outside your front door. Close to major highways, shopping, entertainment, and more! You'll love calling Pentamen Arms Apartments home!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 application fee for up to 4 applications