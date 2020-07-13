Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking guest parking

Nantucket Cove Apartments is a private entrance comfortable apartment community consisting of one and two bedroom suites. These popular apartment homes include a floor plan with plenty of space. The kitchen is separated from the spacious open dining and living room area, and many suites have private balconies to enjoy the beautiful Ohio seasons. Central A/C for those hot and humid dog days of summer! On-site laundry facilities and free private parking right outside your door. Close to shopping, entertainment, highways, and more. Amherst schools!