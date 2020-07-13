Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Nantucket Cove Apartments.
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
guest parking
Nantucket Cove Apartments is a private entrance comfortable apartment community consisting of one and two bedroom suites. These popular apartment homes include a floor plan with plenty of space. The kitchen is separated from the spacious open dining and living room area, and many suites have private balconies to enjoy the beautiful Ohio seasons. Central A/C for those hot and humid dog days of summer! On-site laundry facilities and free private parking right outside your door. Close to shopping, entertainment, highways, and more. Amherst schools!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 application fee for up to 4 applications
Deposit: One full month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Large Private Lots.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
