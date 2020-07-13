All apartments in Lorain
Find more places like Nantucket Cove Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lorain, OH
/
Nantucket Cove Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:23 AM

Nantucket Cove Apartments

1817 S Nantucket Dr · (440) 218-8584
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lorain
See all
Apartments under $800
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1817 S Nantucket Dr, Lorain, OH 44053

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 206 · Avail. Jul 15

$595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 585 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Nantucket Cove Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
guest parking
Nantucket Cove Apartments is a private entrance comfortable apartment community consisting of one and two bedroom suites. These popular apartment homes include a floor plan with plenty of space. The kitchen is separated from the spacious open dining and living room area, and many suites have private balconies to enjoy the beautiful Ohio seasons. Central A/C for those hot and humid dog days of summer! On-site laundry facilities and free private parking right outside your door. Close to shopping, entertainment, highways, and more. Amherst schools!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 application fee for up to 4 applications
Deposit: One full month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Large Private Lots.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Nantucket Cove Apartments have any available units?
Nantucket Cove Apartments has a unit available for $595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lorain, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lorain Rent Report.
What amenities does Nantucket Cove Apartments have?
Some of Nantucket Cove Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Nantucket Cove Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Nantucket Cove Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Nantucket Cove Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Nantucket Cove Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lorain.
Does Nantucket Cove Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Nantucket Cove Apartments offers parking.
Does Nantucket Cove Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Nantucket Cove Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Nantucket Cove Apartments have a pool?
No, Nantucket Cove Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Nantucket Cove Apartments have accessible units?
No, Nantucket Cove Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Nantucket Cove Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Nantucket Cove Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Nantucket Cove Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pentamen Arms
1800 Cooper Foster Park Rd
Lorain, OH 44053
Liberty Circle Apartments
2211 Tower Blvd
Lorain, OH 44053
Nantucket Apartments
5717 S Nantucket Dr
Lorain, OH 44053

Similar Pages

Lorain Apartments under $800Lorain Apartments with Balcony
Lorain Apartments with GymLorain Apartments with Parking
Lorain Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OH
Cleveland Heights, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHParma Heights, OHRocky River, OHNorth Ridgeville, OHElyria, OHMedina, OHEuclid, OHStreetsboro, OHMansfield, OHAvon Lake, OH
Wadsworth, OHAvon, OHFairview Park, OHUniversity Heights, OHGreen, OHBeachwood, OHSolon, OHHudson, OHWilloughby Hills, OHOlmsted Falls, OHEast Cleveland, OHNorwalk, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Case Western Reserve UniversityCleveland State University
North Central State CollegeJohn Carroll University
Ohio State University-Mansfield Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity