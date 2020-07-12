All apartments in Lorain
Nantucket Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:23 AM

Nantucket Apartments

5717 S Nantucket Dr · (440) 641-2113
Location

5717 S Nantucket Dr, Lorain, OH 44053

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 17-112 · Avail. Jul 15

$605

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 598 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Nantucket Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
guest parking
key fob access
Nantucket Apartments is a beautiful one and two bedroom apartment community in Lorain, OH. Tucked away on a residential street, these suites will definitely give you the feeling of home youђre looking for. Modern kitchens feature gorgeous breakfast bar (great for entertaining) and all major appliances, including a dishwasher (select suites) and microwave. Incredibly spacious living rooms provide all the comfort you need. Enjoy all of Ohioђs beautiful seasons on your private balcony. Secured entry building and the on-site laundry gives convenience that canђt be beat. Free, private parking lot right outside your building. Close to shopping, entertainment, major highways, and more! Amherst schools!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 application fee for up to 4 applications
Deposit: One full month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Large private Lots.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Nantucket Apartments have any available units?
Nantucket Apartments has a unit available for $605 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lorain, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lorain Rent Report.
What amenities does Nantucket Apartments have?
Some of Nantucket Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Nantucket Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Nantucket Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Nantucket Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Nantucket Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lorain.
Does Nantucket Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Nantucket Apartments offers parking.
Does Nantucket Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Nantucket Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Nantucket Apartments have a pool?
No, Nantucket Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Nantucket Apartments have accessible units?
No, Nantucket Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Nantucket Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Nantucket Apartments has units with dishwashers.
