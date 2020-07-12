Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Nantucket Apartments.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Nantucket Apartments is a beautiful one and two bedroom apartment community in Lorain, OH. Tucked away on a residential street, these suites will definitely give you the feeling of home youђre looking for. Modern kitchens feature gorgeous breakfast bar (great for entertaining) and all major appliances, including a dishwasher (select suites) and microwave. Incredibly spacious living rooms provide all the comfort you need. Enjoy all of Ohioђs beautiful seasons on your private balcony. Secured entry building and the on-site laundry gives convenience that canђt be beat. Free, private parking lot right outside your building. Close to shopping, entertainment, major highways, and more! Amherst schools!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 application fee for up to 4 applications
Deposit: One full month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Large private Lots.
