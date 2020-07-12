Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets air conditioning

Nantucket Apartments is a beautiful one and two bedroom apartment community in Lorain, OH. Tucked away on a residential street, these suites will definitely give you the feeling of home youђre looking for. Modern kitchens feature gorgeous breakfast bar (great for entertaining) and all major appliances, including a dishwasher (select suites) and microwave. Incredibly spacious living rooms provide all the comfort you need. Enjoy all of Ohioђs beautiful seasons on your private balcony. Secured entry building and the on-site laundry gives convenience that canђt be beat. Free, private parking lot right outside your building. Close to shopping, entertainment, major highways, and more! Amherst schools!