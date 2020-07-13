All apartments in Lorain
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:02 PM

Liberty Circle Apartments

2211 Tower Blvd · (440) 389-3396
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2211 Tower Blvd, Lorain, OH 44053

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 817 · Avail. Jul 15

$710

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 765 sqft

Unit 818 · Avail. now

$720

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 765 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Liberty Circle Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
on-site laundry
guest parking
Liberty Circle will stand out in your mind! This is a first class building in a growing part of Lorain. There are 3 impressive buildings in this community, offering 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes.Secure entrance, huge parking lot, balconies with many of the suites, coin-operated laundry rooms in each building, you can't go wrong at Liberty Circle. You will be stunned at the size of the living space and open kitchen area. Very modern feel, this does not feel like your typical apartment! Appliances included, some with dishwashers!We pay heat and water, you pay electric. Each apartment home and the grounds are meticulously maintained with professional landscaping, snow removal, grounds keeping, emergency maintenance, common area housekeeping, and site staff are available to assist you.There is great highway access and shopping is right across the street. Enjoy WalMart, Kohls, Applebees, Starbucks - just to name a few! More shopping coming, this is THE place to be!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: One full month's rent
Move-in Fees: $65 Hold fee
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Open parking is available.
Storage Details: Extra storage is available for $15 per month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Liberty Circle Apartments have any available units?
Liberty Circle Apartments has 2 units available starting at $710 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lorain, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lorain Rent Report.
What amenities does Liberty Circle Apartments have?
Some of Liberty Circle Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Liberty Circle Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Liberty Circle Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Liberty Circle Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Liberty Circle Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lorain.
Does Liberty Circle Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Liberty Circle Apartments offers parking.
Does Liberty Circle Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Liberty Circle Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Liberty Circle Apartments have a pool?
No, Liberty Circle Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Liberty Circle Apartments have accessible units?
No, Liberty Circle Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Liberty Circle Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Liberty Circle Apartments has units with dishwashers.

