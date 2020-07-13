Liberty Circle Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance on-site laundry guest parking

Liberty Circle will stand out in your mind! This is a first class building in a growing part of Lorain. There are 3 impressive buildings in this community, offering 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes.Secure entrance, huge parking lot, balconies with many of the suites, coin-operated laundry rooms in each building, you can't go wrong at Liberty Circle. You will be stunned at the size of the living space and open kitchen area. Very modern feel, this does not feel like your typical apartment! Appliances included, some with dishwashers!We pay heat and water, you pay electric. Each apartment home and the grounds are meticulously maintained with professional landscaping, snow removal, grounds keeping, emergency maintenance, common area housekeeping, and site staff are available to assist you.There is great highway access and shopping is right across the street. Enjoy WalMart, Kohls, Applebees, Starbucks - just to name a few! More shopping coming, this is THE place to be!