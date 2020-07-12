Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range recently renovated air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking guest parking

Kingston Square Apartments is a gorgeous one and two bedroom apartment community. These suites feature an incredibly open floor plan that can accommodate any decorating style or furniture. Modern, updated kitchens include all appliances, including a dishwasher (select suites) and over the range microwave! These beautiful apartment homes have plenty of storage space, with five closets PLUS an additional walk in pantry - it's easy to stay organized! Secured entry building and the on-site laundry gives convenience that can't be beat. Free, private parking lot right outside the building. Close to shopping, entertainment, major highways, and more. Amherst schools!