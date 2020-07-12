All apartments in Lorain
Last updated July 1 2020 at 9:16 AM

Kingston

1816 Cooper Foster Park Rd · (440) 703-6994
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1816 Cooper Foster Park Rd, Lorain, OH 44053

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Kingston.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
guest parking
Kingston Square Apartments is a gorgeous one and two bedroom apartment community. These suites feature an incredibly open floor plan that can accommodate any decorating style or furniture. Modern, updated kitchens include all appliances, including a dishwasher (select suites) and over the range microwave! These beautiful apartment homes have plenty of storage space, with five closets PLUS an additional walk in pantry - it's easy to stay organized! Secured entry building and the on-site laundry gives convenience that can't be beat. Free, private parking lot right outside the building. Close to shopping, entertainment, major highways, and more. Amherst schools!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 application fee for up to 4 applications
Deposit: One full month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Large private lots.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Kingston have any available units?
Kingston doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lorain, OH.
How much is rent in Lorain, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lorain Rent Report.
What amenities does Kingston have?
Some of Kingston's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Kingston currently offering any rent specials?
Kingston is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Kingston pet-friendly?
No, Kingston is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lorain.
Does Kingston offer parking?
Yes, Kingston offers parking.
Does Kingston have units with washers and dryers?
No, Kingston does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Kingston have a pool?
No, Kingston does not have a pool.
Does Kingston have accessible units?
No, Kingston does not have accessible units.
Does Kingston have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Kingston has units with dishwashers.
