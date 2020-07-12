Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Kingston.
Kingston Square Apartments is a gorgeous one and two bedroom apartment community. These suites feature an incredibly open floor plan that can accommodate any decorating style or furniture. Modern, updated kitchens include all appliances, including a dishwasher (select suites) and over the range microwave! These beautiful apartment homes have plenty of storage space, with five closets PLUS an additional walk in pantry - it's easy to stay organized! Secured entry building and the on-site laundry gives convenience that can't be beat. Free, private parking lot right outside the building. Close to shopping, entertainment, major highways, and more. Amherst schools!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 application fee for up to 4 applications
Deposit: One full month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Large private lots.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Kingston have any available units?
Kingston doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lorain, OH.
How much is rent in Lorain, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lorain Rent Report.
What amenities does Kingston have?
Some of Kingston's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Kingston currently offering any rent specials?
Kingston is not currently offering any rent specials.