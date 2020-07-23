12 Apartments for rent in Lorain, OH with gyms
Don’t listen to the naysayers, Lorain, Ohio is not closed. Nor is it named after quiche. It just kinda looks like it, with all the boarded up houses and businesses - closed, that is - quiche looks more brunchy. Residents blame the downturn in the city’s fortunes on the closing of the Ford plant. Even though that happened back in 2005, they say it caused a domino effect. First, Ford suppliers went belly up and then, natch, all the businesses that catered to Ford employees. Lorain is recovering...
Thirty miles west of Cleveland, this little rust-belt city sits squarely on Lake Erie – well, it’s northern border does anyway. It is not – I repeat – NOT a suburb of Cleveland. It’s a city, with 64,000 Loranians to prove it. It’s not a big city by any stretch, it only takes up 24 square miles of Ohio real estate, but it’s a city in its own right. Since you’re moving here, let’s get you oriented. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Lorain renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.