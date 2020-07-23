Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020

12 Apartments for rent in Lorain, OH with gyms

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Lorain renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of y...

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5719 S Nantucket Dr (Nantucket Apartments)
5719 S Nantucket Dr, Lorain, OH
1 Bedroom
$605
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**Masks are required for property viewings *$35 application fee With Madison Square, you get many resident perks. You’ll enjoy professional and neat landscaping, snow removal, daily grounds keeping, and common area housekeeping.
Results within 1 mile of Lorain
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
9 Units Available
Portside Apartments
100 Mariners Cir, Sheffield Lake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
1235 sqft
Well-appointed homes with energy efficient appliances and handcrafted maple cabinetry. 24-hour emergency maintenance. Have access to the recreation room and fitness center. Near Lakewood Beach Park. Minutes from I-90.
Results within 5 miles of Lorain
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
3 Units Available
Redwood Avon
38819 Renwood Blvd, Avon, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,603
1483 sqft
A newer, distinctive community with ample privacy and no neighbors above. Each home features a private garage, large open space, and modern kitchens. Smoke-free community. Pets welcomed. Near area schools and parks.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
2867 S Topsail
2867 S Topsail Way, Vermilion, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
Welcome to the newest Shoreline Village Apartments located in beautiful Vermilion where luxury meets lakeside living at its finest.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
2863 S. Topsail
2863 S Topsail Way, Vermilion, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
Welcome to the newest Shoreline Village Apartments located in beautiful Vermilion where luxury meets lakeside living at its finest.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
2859 S Topsail
2859 S Topsail Way, Vermilion, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
Welcome to the newest Shoreline Village Apartments located in beautiful Vermilion where luxury meets lakeside living at its finest.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
2871 S Topsail
2871 S Topsail Way, Vermilion, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
Welcome to the newest Shoreline Village Apartments located in beautiful Vermilion where luxury meets lakeside living at its finest.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
260 Ballast Ct
260 Ballast Ct, Vermilion, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
Introducing the brand new Shoreline Village Apartments located in beautiful Vermilion where luxury meets lakeside living at its finest.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
220 Ballast Ct
220 Ballast Ct, Vermilion, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1300 sqft
Introducing the brand new Shoreline Village Apartments located in beautiful Vermilion where luxury meets lakeside living at its finest.
Results within 10 miles of Lorain
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
10 Units Available
Somerset Apartments
181 Somerset Ln, Avon Lake, OH
1 Bedroom
$936
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1173 sqft
Apartments feature large closets, plush carpeting, and designer kitchens. Tenants get access to a clubhouse, cafe, playground, and gym. Minutes from Lake Erie. Relax in Longfellow Park. Close to I-90 for a smooth commute.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
20 Units Available
The Village At Avon Apartments
36550 Chester Rd, Avon, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,335
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1214 sqft
Garden apartments and townhomes with modern appliances and wood flooring. Newly renovated clubhouse, new yoga studio and amazing fitness center. Located 1 mile north of I-90 and close to the Avon Commons Shopping Center.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
5732 Lake St
5732 Lake Street, Vermilion, OH
4 Bedrooms
$3,490
3440 sqft
** FOR RENT ONLY ** Stunning a true must see lakefront property, With breathtaking views retreat like setting. Custom built home totally updated!!! 2019 carpeting, painted, fixtures, remodeled bathrooms,kitchen windows.
City Guide for Lorain, OH

Don’t listen to the naysayers, Lorain, Ohio is not closed. Nor is it named after quiche. It just kinda looks like it, with all the boarded up houses and businesses - closed, that is - quiche looks more brunchy. Residents blame the downturn in the city’s fortunes on the closing of the Ford plant. Even though that happened back in 2005, they say it caused a domino effect. First, Ford suppliers went belly up and then, natch, all the businesses that catered to Ford employees. Lorain is recovering...

Thirty miles west of Cleveland, this little rust-belt city sits squarely on Lake Erie – well, it’s northern border does anyway. It is not – I repeat – NOT a suburb of Cleveland. It’s a city, with 64,000 Loranians to prove it. It’s not a big city by any stretch, it only takes up 24 square miles of Ohio real estate, but it’s a city in its own right. Since you’re moving here, let’s get you oriented. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in Lorain, OH

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Lorain renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

