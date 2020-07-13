16 Apartments under $800 for rent in Lorain, OH

Apartment List
1 of 9

Last updated July 9 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
Pentamen Arms
1800 Cooper Foster Park Rd, Lorain, OH
1 Bedroom
$545
448 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Many unique floor plan options available. Secure entry buildings with private parking. Plush carpeting and hardwood flooring options available. Conveniently located near retail, entertainment, restaurants and major highways.
1 of 7

Last updated July 9 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
Nantucket Apartments
5717 S Nantucket Dr, Lorain, OH
1 Bedroom
$605
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. Modern kitchens with breakfast bar, modern appliances, and dishwashers in select units. Secured entry and on-site laundry. Free parking.
1 of 8

Last updated July 2 at 04:30pm
1 Unit Available
Nantucket Cove Apartments
1817 S Nantucket Dr, Lorain, OH
1 Bedroom
$595
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments and townhomes with fully equipped kitchens complete with microwave, electric range, oven, and refrigerator. Patios or balconies available in each unit. Private entrances available.
1 of 3

Last updated July 9 at 02:46pm
2 Units Available
Liberty Circle Apartments
2211 Tower Blvd, Lorain, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$710
765 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment community with secure entry. Open kitchens with appliances included. Spacious living areas. Gas, water, sewer, trash paid. On-site laundry, large parking area, balconies with some units. Walk to shopping and dining.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3637 Canton Ave
3637 Canton Ave, Lorain, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
2 Bed, 1 Bath - Recent Remodel - Recent Remodeled - Central Air Conditioning - 2 Bed, 1 Bath in Lorain. No Section 8 Screening: - We charge $25 per person over the age of 18 which covers our cost for completing the screening process.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
4125 Riverview Lane
4125 Riverview Ln, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$750
864 sqft
Nicely finished 3 bedroom Homewood ranch. - Freshly painted with new vinyl plank flooring! As you enter from the covered front porch you walk in the living room with picture window and coat closet.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 05:09pm
1 Unit Available
1024 West Erie Ave
1024 W Erie Ave, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$750
1200 sqft
3 bed 2 full bathrooms. Walking distance to downtown, parks, library, restaurants. First floor features a spacious kitchen, dining room and living room. Three bedrooms, full bath upstairs. Big basement with full bathroom. Fenced in backyard.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
328 Day Dr.
328 Day Dr, Lorain, OH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$800
981 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 328 Day Dr. in Lorain. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1504 Washington Ave
1504 Washington Ave, Lorain, OH
4 Bedrooms
$800
1210 sqft
1504 Washington Ave., Lorain - Freshly rehabbed 4 bedroom Colonial enclosed front porch/sunroom and built-in cabinets in formal dining room and eat-in kitchen! Full bath located upstairs and full bath with stand-up shower in basement. (RLNE5880449)

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2624 Reid Ave.
2624 Reid Ave, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$799
3 Bedroom home with garage, hardwood floors, front porch and nice back yard. - 3 bedroom home with garage, hardwood floors, front porch and nice back yard. (RLNE5631997)

1 of 1

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
2634 Reid Ave.
2634 Reid Ave, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$799
1540 sqft
- (RLNE4367645)

1 of 15

Last updated July 21 at 09:14am
1 Unit Available
629 Vermont Drive
629 Vermont Dr, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$695
840 sqft
Nicely done three bedroom ranch with new flooring! - The house has new siding, windows, and roof. As you enter from the front door you walk in the living room with large picture window and new carpets.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1817 S Nantucket (Nantucket Cove Apartments)
1817 North Nantucket Drive, Lorain, OH
1 Bedroom
$595
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
206 Available 07/15/20 $35 application fee Nantucket Cove Apartments is a private entrance comfortable apartment community consisting of one and two bedroom suites. These popular apartment homes include a floor plan with plenty of space.
Results within 5 miles of Lorain
1 of 3

Last updated July 10 at 02:12pm
1 Unit Available
Academy Court
139 Academy Ct, Elyria, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$690
864 sqft
Apartments in beautiful neighborhood with close proximity to I-80 and I-90. Several floor plans to choose from and balconies and patios are available. Washers and dryers in each building. Private off-street parking is available.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
5 Lesnick Ct
5 Lesnick Ct, Elyria, OH
3 Bedrooms
$800
1144 sqft
3 bedroom, Pet Friendly for Small Dogs & Cats! - - Includes a stove and refrigerator - Tenant pays all utilities - Pet friendly for small dogs & cats! - Apply online at www.sandstonepm.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
157 Harvard Ave
157 Harvard Ave, Elyria, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
750 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 2 Bed / 1 Bath - Property Id: 315819 DO NOT MISS OUT! Charming 2nd floor 2 bedroom / 1 bath unit in the quiet and desirable Eastern Heights neighborhood.

July 2020 Lorain Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Lorain Rent Report. Lorain rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lorain rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Lorain Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Lorain Rent Report. Lorain rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lorain rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Lorain rents increased over the past month

Lorain rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 3.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lorain stand at $607 for a one-bedroom apartment and $756 for a two-bedroom. Lorain's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.8%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Ohio

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Lorain, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Ohio, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Columbus is the most expensive of all Ohio's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $973; of the 10 largest cities in Ohio that we have data for, Cleveland and Youngstown, where two-bedrooms go for $781 and $726, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.6% and -0.5%).
    • Lorain, Hamilton, and Dayton have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.2%, 1.3%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Lorain rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Lorain, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Lorain is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Lorain's median two-bedroom rent of $756 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Lorain's rents rose moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Lorain than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than four times the price in Lorain.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Cleveland
    $630
    $780
    0.1%
    -0.6%
    Lorain
    $610
    $760
    0.1%
    3.2%
    Elyria
    $710
    $880
    0
    1.1%
    Lakewood
    $620
    $770
    -0.5%
    -5%
    Euclid
    $660
    $820
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Westlake
    $960
    $1,190
    0
    2.3%
    North Olmsted
    $880
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Willoughby
    $740
    $920
    0
    0
    Painesville
    $700
    $870
    0
    1.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

