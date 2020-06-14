Apartment List
76 Apartments for rent in Lincoln Village, OH with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Lincoln Village renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. ... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
National Pike Little Farms
4 Units Available
Bolton Estates Apartments
5400 Lindbergh Blvd, Lincoln Village, OH
1 Bedroom
$730
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
855 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Results within 1 mile of Lincoln Village
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Havenwood Townhomes
4312 Westport Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$875
1409 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1608 sqft
Townhome-style homes featuring upscale living and ample space. On-site yoga studio, fitness center, year-round pool, and a playground. Homes feature modern appliances and lots of storage.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
National Pike Little Farms
7 Units Available
Hidden Creek
4800 Hall Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$675
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1160 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. You’ll love the look of our newly renovated apartment homes.
Results within 5 miles of Lincoln Village
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Marble Cliff Crossing
49 Units Available
The Quarry
2550 Quarry Lake Dr, Columbus, OH
Studio
$985
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,010
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1171 sqft
For unique apartment home living come explore The Quarry located in beautiful Columbus, Ohio. Newly renovated apartments just a short distance from the heart of Grandview, which offers a myriad of shopping, dining, and entertainment venues.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Golfview Woods
85 Units Available
Gateway Lofts Columbus
2211 Dublin Road, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$985
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1056 sqft
Gateway Lofts Columbus is a brand-new apartment community nestled just west of Grandview and Upper Arlington. Our charming one and two-bedroom apartments for rent feature luxurious finishes and sophisticated amenities - all in a great location.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Holt-Alkire
13 Units Available
Avalon Oaks
1820 Holt Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$895
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1519 sqft
Find the luxury and comfort you've been looking for in your newly remodeled apartment home here in scenic Southwest Columbus, OH! Avalon Oaks offers a range of spectacular apartment features and amazing community amenities.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
4 Units Available
Peyton Park
2581 Walcutt Rd, Hilliard, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,090
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1032 sqft
For those who appreciate comfort and convenience, Peyton Park is the place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
$
Marble Cliff Crossing
14 Units Available
Runaway Bay Apartments
1480 Runaway Bay Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,125
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
941 sqft
Just seconds away from Lower Scioto Greenway and Quarry Plaza, this property boasts a tennis court, clubhouse, game room and 24-hour gym. There are walk-in closets in these recently renovated units.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
10 Units Available
Broadway Station
3443 Park St, Grove City, OH
1 Bedroom
$999
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1040 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Broadway Station in Grove City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
Landmark Lofts
5260 Franklin Street, Hilliard, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,097
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
On-site restaurant, business center and clubhouse. Full fitness center available. Located in downtown Hilliard near two parks. Choose from several floor plans. Spacious interiors.
Last updated June 14 at 07:07am
Valleyview Heights
1 Unit Available
Pine Crossing
3691 Windward Way, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Pine Crossing Apartments! Our community offers inviting one, two and three bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans. We proudly offer a resort-style pool with covered sundeck.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
$
Scioto Trace
Contact for Availability
River Oaks
2299 River Oaks Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$999
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1454 sqft
Modern homes close to Easton Town Center, featuring linen closets, fireplaces, gourmet kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a clubhouse, volleyball courts, and a fully equipped business center.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Mill Run
5 Units Available
Arlington Park
3280 Mill Run Dr, Hilliard, OH
1 Bedroom
$937
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,437
1253 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! An Edwards Community Experience The Exceptional Modern sophistication blends with peace and tranquility at Arlington Park Apartments & Townhomes, an Edwards Community, in Hilliard.Ohio.

Last updated June 14 at 12:11pm
Holt-Alkire
1 Unit Available
4668 Cadmus Drive
4668 Cadmus Drive, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1248 sqft
Available Immediately. This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo has new flooring throughout and also has a new stove and refrigerator. The lower level has a spacious living room with an eat-in dining area, laundry room, and half bath.
Results within 10 miles of Lincoln Village
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Olentangy Commons
73 Units Available
The Commons at Olentangy
4765 Blairfield Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$781
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1667 sqft
The Commons at Olentangy is located in northwest Columbus, OH and offers spacious and affordable 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes for rent.
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
Brookside Woods
15 Units Available
TGM Meadow View
3300 W Dublin Granville Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$845
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1231 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Meadow View in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 06:53am
Don Scott
28 Units Available
The District at Linworth
2425 West Dublin Granville Road, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,265
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
2191 sqft
The District in Linworth has taken home bragging rights as the No. 1 spot for “best apartment living” in the CBUS’ Top Picks poll.
Last updated June 14 at 07:14am
Downtown Columbus
14 Units Available
Atlas
8 E Long St, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$995
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
1095 sqft
Modern and upscale, this community is near the downtown area with easy access for commuters. In a historic building within an urban setting. Several floorplan options.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Weinland Park
24 Units Available
One Pearl Place
41 E 9th Ave, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,069
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,209
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
1110 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!An Edwards CommunityMinutes from The Ohio State University, OSU Med Center and downtown Columbus, One Pearl Place, an Edwards Community, offers brand new Studio, 1, 2, and 2BR Den apartments.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
The Greyson
4460 Mountain Laurel Drive, Hilliard, OH
1 Bedroom
$970
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1127 sqft
With access to world-class amenities and a prime location just minutes from the Mall at Tuttle Crossing, our beautifully designed apartments give residents the best of both worlds.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Brookside Woods
25 Units Available
Saw Mill Village Apartments
6900 Sawmill Village Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$950
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1369 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available. Several shopping and dining options are nearby, and Brookside Woods are located past the community's lake. Yoga studio and fitness center on-site.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
11 Units Available
Perimeter Lakes Apartments
6146 Perimeter Lakes Dr, Dublin, OH
1 Bedroom
$975
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1200 sqft
Residents are treated to a clubhouse and fitness center in this community. Three lakes are on-site and community events are held frequently. Located adjacent to shopping, dining and Interstate 270 access.
Last updated June 14 at 06:07am
Harrison West
33 Units Available
Village West
884 Thurber Dr W, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$995
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
958 sqft
Located in the revitalized Harrison West neighborhood, Village West is named for being on the bridge between Victorian Village and Harrison West to create the Village West name.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Downtown Columbus
13 Units Available
250 High
250 South High St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,290
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,313
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1145 sqft
Located near area freeways for an easy commute. Next to the Columbus Commons. On-site fitness center, secured parking garage, and rooftop lounge with panoramic views. Gourmet kitchens and floor-to-ceiling windows.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Lincoln Village, OH

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Lincoln Village renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

