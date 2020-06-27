All apartments in Lincoln Village
53 Fernhill Avenue

53 Fernhill Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

53 Fernhill Avenue, Lincoln Village, OH 43228

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.?
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53 Fernhill Avenue have any available units?
53 Fernhill Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincoln Village, OH.
Is 53 Fernhill Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
53 Fernhill Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 Fernhill Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 53 Fernhill Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 53 Fernhill Avenue offer parking?
No, 53 Fernhill Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 53 Fernhill Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 53 Fernhill Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 Fernhill Avenue have a pool?
No, 53 Fernhill Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 53 Fernhill Avenue have accessible units?
No, 53 Fernhill Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 53 Fernhill Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 53 Fernhill Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 53 Fernhill Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 53 Fernhill Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
