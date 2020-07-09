All apartments in Lincoln Village
Last updated June 4 2020 at 1:20 AM

4654 Henley Avenue

4654 Henley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4654 Henley Avenue, Lincoln Village, OH 43228

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently Updated Single Family home, with 5 bedrooms, master bath, and shed.

Preferred Tenants Will Have:
Credit Score Around 600
Income 3X Monthly Rent
No Recent Evictions
No Criminal Background

$250 Pet Deposit, $25 Monthly Pet Rent. (May vary depending on size, and number of pets)

To Schedule a Showing, Fill Out An Application, Or View Other Properties Go To CoreRentalsOhio.com

*$30 non refundable application fee.

We do not advertise on Craigslist, if you see this property listed on Craigslist please contact us at 877-614-RENT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4654 Henley Avenue have any available units?
4654 Henley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincoln Village, OH.
What amenities does 4654 Henley Avenue have?
Some of 4654 Henley Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4654 Henley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4654 Henley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4654 Henley Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4654 Henley Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4654 Henley Avenue offer parking?
No, 4654 Henley Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4654 Henley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4654 Henley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4654 Henley Avenue have a pool?
No, 4654 Henley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4654 Henley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4654 Henley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4654 Henley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4654 Henley Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4654 Henley Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4654 Henley Avenue has units with air conditioning.

