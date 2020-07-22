All apartments in Lincoln Village
355 Woodlawn Avenue

355 Woodlawn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

355 Woodlawn Avenue, Lincoln Village, OH 43228

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Walk through one door is the kitchen with white cabinets and updated counter tops.

There is a full size laundry room in this house as well!

There is a ton of natural lighting in this house!

This house is a corner lot!

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 355 Woodlawn Avenue have any available units?
355 Woodlawn Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincoln Village, OH.
Is 355 Woodlawn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
355 Woodlawn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 355 Woodlawn Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 355 Woodlawn Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 355 Woodlawn Avenue offer parking?
No, 355 Woodlawn Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 355 Woodlawn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 355 Woodlawn Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 355 Woodlawn Avenue have a pool?
No, 355 Woodlawn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 355 Woodlawn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 355 Woodlawn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 355 Woodlawn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 355 Woodlawn Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 355 Woodlawn Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 355 Woodlawn Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
