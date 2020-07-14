North Lake Village

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors carpet fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse on-site laundry playground pool parking bbq/grill internet access

At Northlake Village Apartments, located in Lima, Ohio, we offer newly updated interiors for one and two bedroom apartments and three bedroom townhomes. With seven wooded acres with large, expansive lawns and a beautiful pond to provide lovely views from your home, Northlake Village is a great place to live. Tan and relax on the enlarged and updated sun deck by the swimming pool and enjoy a great playground and basketball court, also there for your enjoyment. Save energy and stay fit with a quick walk to the nearby Northland Plaza Shopping Center and Robb Park, just nearby our pet-friendly community. Resident satisfaction is our top priority at Northlake Village Apartments. We provide simple to use online services that are quick, reliable, and secure. From paying your rent to making a maintenance request, our online resident portal helps to make your monthly routine easier. Call us to schedule your personal tour of our grounds and make Northlake Village your new home today!