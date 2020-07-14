All apartments in Lima
Home
/
Lima, OH
/
North Lake Village
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:55 AM

North Lake Village

1741 Lucille Dr · (419) 370-3750
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1741 Lucille Dr, Lima, OH 45801

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1713-2D · Avail. now

$809

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 832 sqft

Unit 1714-2D · Avail. now

$809

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 832 sqft

Unit 1712-2C · Avail. Sep 7

$809

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 832 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1735-2D · Avail. now

$859

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 1730-1B · Avail. now

$859

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit P1734-2B · Avail. now

$859

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from North Lake Village.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
playground
pool
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
At Northlake Village Apartments, located in Lima, Ohio, we offer newly updated interiors for one and two bedroom apartments and three bedroom townhomes. With seven wooded acres with large, expansive lawns and a beautiful pond to provide lovely views from your home, Northlake Village is a great place to live. Tan and relax on the enlarged and updated sun deck by the swimming pool and enjoy a great playground and basketball court, also there for your enjoyment. Save energy and stay fit with a quick walk to the nearby Northland Plaza Shopping Center and Robb Park, just nearby our pet-friendly community. Resident satisfaction is our top priority at Northlake Village Apartments. We provide simple to use online services that are quick, reliable, and secure. From paying your rent to making a maintenance request, our online resident portal helps to make your monthly routine easier. Call us to schedule your personal tour of our grounds and make Northlake Village your new home today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Internet, Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $175
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: Admin Fee- $125
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: $45
restrictions: Weight limit 40 lbs
Parking Details: 1 space is provided.
Storage Details: Storage additional $75 (indoor)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does North Lake Village have any available units?
North Lake Village has 6 units available starting at $809 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does North Lake Village have?
Some of North Lake Village's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is North Lake Village currently offering any rent specials?
North Lake Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is North Lake Village pet-friendly?
Yes, North Lake Village is pet friendly.
Does North Lake Village offer parking?
Yes, North Lake Village offers parking.
Does North Lake Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, North Lake Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does North Lake Village have a pool?
Yes, North Lake Village has a pool.
Does North Lake Village have accessible units?
No, North Lake Village does not have accessible units.
Does North Lake Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, North Lake Village has units with dishwashers.
Does North Lake Village have units with air conditioning?
Yes, North Lake Village has units with air conditioning.
