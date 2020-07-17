Rent Calculator
Home
Lima, OH
654 S Dana Ave
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
654 S Dana Ave
654 South Dana Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
654 South Dana Avenue, Lima, OH 45804
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
654 S Dana Ave. "Single Family Home" - 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
(RLNE5328488)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 654 S Dana Ave have any available units?
654 S Dana Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lima, OH
.
Is 654 S Dana Ave currently offering any rent specials?
654 S Dana Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 654 S Dana Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 654 S Dana Ave is pet friendly.
Does 654 S Dana Ave offer parking?
No, 654 S Dana Ave does not offer parking.
Does 654 S Dana Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 654 S Dana Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 654 S Dana Ave have a pool?
No, 654 S Dana Ave does not have a pool.
Does 654 S Dana Ave have accessible units?
No, 654 S Dana Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 654 S Dana Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 654 S Dana Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 654 S Dana Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 654 S Dana Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
