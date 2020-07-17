All apartments in Lima
Lima, OH
654 S Dana Ave
654 S Dana Ave

654 South Dana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

654 South Dana Avenue, Lima, OH 45804

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
654 S Dana Ave. "Single Family Home" - 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

(RLNE5328488)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 654 S Dana Ave have any available units?
654 S Dana Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lima, OH.
Is 654 S Dana Ave currently offering any rent specials?
654 S Dana Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 654 S Dana Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 654 S Dana Ave is pet friendly.
Does 654 S Dana Ave offer parking?
No, 654 S Dana Ave does not offer parking.
Does 654 S Dana Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 654 S Dana Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 654 S Dana Ave have a pool?
No, 654 S Dana Ave does not have a pool.
Does 654 S Dana Ave have accessible units?
No, 654 S Dana Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 654 S Dana Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 654 S Dana Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 654 S Dana Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 654 S Dana Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
